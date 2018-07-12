/ Register

  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

Grandma of Maryum Nawaz is also a liar

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Reichsmarschall, Jul 12, 2018 at 6:06 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:06 PM #1
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,039
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,310 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:07 PM #2
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Delete this thread please.
    Thanks
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:09 PM #3
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    771
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 682 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    The whole tabbar is liar.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:19 PM #4
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,039
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,310 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    why? apko lifafa tou nhe mla aj?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:28 PM #5
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    yr ek 90 saal ki boorhi aurat ka kia karna hai ? itna to insan ko ikhlaq rakhna chaiye
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM #6
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,039
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,310 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    90 saal ki ho ya 190 ki jhoot bolnay ki saza sab k liye ek hi ha
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM #7
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    house arrest karlo phir yahi ho sakta hai
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 6:43 PM #8
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,028
    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 556 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    bhudi ho jamalo paoo bhuddi ho jamalo ..
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 7:01 PM #9
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,391
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,432 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Political Jingoists,you can't upskill them.You have fanboys of all types on this very forum,who have got only speciality of having an internet connection.
    IK is going to do Miracle.I bet if PTI would form a Government nothing would change,they would dump everything on there predecessors.
    And brave momineen would be losers as usual.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 7:08 PM #10
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,146
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 17,983 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    But why go against human nature for political gains?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 7:18 PM #11
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,391
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,432 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Blind man can't see,retards can't think.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 7:21 PM #12
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,039
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 12,310 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    exactly and that is what you are Blind and retard who has lost his ability to see truth
     
