Perhaps now it was wrong to export the 500,000 tons of wheat the government insisted it must do earlier this year, despite advice saying that it should take caution? It’s more than the amount we’re now having to import back. This talk about hoarding is largely scapegoating, when the real issue is of a shortage.



People have been warning of lower wheat production and shortage for months. Government has only just waken up now.



We produced 25.5 million tons last year, which is about >1 million more than required. This year production was lower than expected, but maybe we could cope had we not have exported. I think governments instead of just looking for a quick boost to forex reserves should keep in mind that some

margin is necessary in case of drought, flooding or other mishaps. In a country that produces more than its requirement of wheat, for many people to still be starving in parts of Thar every year is a tragedy, while we export what little we can spare and then it causes a shortage, that’s just tragic.

