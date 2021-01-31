What's new

Grammy-nominated pop producer Sophie dies aged 34

Grammy-nominated pop producer Sophie dies aged 34
AFP 31 Jan 2021

LONDON: Scottish electronic pop producer Sophie has died at the age of 34 in a “terrible accident”, the artist’s record label said in a statement on Saturday.

The Glasgow-born producer was nominated for a Grammy for her debut studio album in 2019 and collaborated with Madonna and the British singer Charli XCX.

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” the statement from UK music label Transgressive read. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell.

“She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time,” the statement on Twitter added.

The producer, also known as Sophie Xeon, released her debut single, Nothing More to Say in 2013.

Her debut Album Oil of Every Pearly’s Un-Insides, released in 2018, was met with widespread critical success and nominated for a Grammy for best dance/electronic album.

Sophie co-wrote Madonna’s 2015 single Bitch I’m Madonna and worked Charli XCX on the EP Vroom Vroom and the single After The Afterparty.

