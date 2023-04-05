What's new

Graft inquiry: Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamid's brother

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,670
14
30,968
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Provincial ACE writes to Rawalpindi, Chakwal deputy commissioners stating that Najaf Hameed "accumulated assets beyond his own means"​

1057554_8459261_Najaf-Hamid-Twitter_updates.jpg

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has sought the records of lands owned by ex-spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid's brother, Najaf Hameed, to assist in a corruption case probe.

Graft inquiry: Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamids brother

In a letter written to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners, the Rawalpindi division of the provincial anti-corruption body stated that Najaf had tried to supersede several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post and "accumulated assets beyond his own means".


It further stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who had been suspended from the post of deputy tehsil dar on February 16.

The former ISI chief's brother had been removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct.
www.thenews.com.pk

Punjab govt seeks details of lands owned by Faiz Hamid's brother

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has sought the records of lands owned by ex-spymaster Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid's brother, Najaf Hameed, to assist in a corruption case probe.In a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-ISI chief Faiz’s naib tehsildar brother dismissed over ‘misconduct’
Replies
5
Views
366
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Assets beyond means reference against Gen Faiz referred to NAB
Replies
8
Views
250
Areesh
Areesh
HAIDER
Ex-ISI chief being investigated for corruption: Sanaullah
2 3
Replies
32
Views
851
Goritoes
Goritoes
muhammadhafeezmalik
FIA registers Rs849m graft case against Farah Gogi
Replies
11
Views
347
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued
Replies
5
Views
537
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom