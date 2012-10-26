What's new

Graduation of Saudi land forces scholarship students in Russia

1627441203795.png


The Commander of the King Abdulaziz Military College, Major General Ali bin Saleh Ibrahim Al-Hadeef, attended the graduation ceremony of the first batch of students on scholarships from the King Abdulaziz Military College to the Far Eastern Higher Academy of Combined Arms in the city of Blagovishnisk in the Russian Federation.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Viktor Lisvinsky..

The graduates spent five years during which they completed the requirements of military qualification to serve their country.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority, Major General Adel bin Muhammad Al-Balawi, and a number of senior armed forces officers from both sides.

1627455723329.png


1627455661333.png



https://www.mod.gov.sa/MediaCenter/MinistryNews/Pages/1083.aspx
 
