What's new

GPH Ispat starts billet export to China

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,974
-505
6,632
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
1605769340429.png



Steel manufacturer GPH Ispat started billet export to China yesterday with the first shipment of 25,000 tonnes worth $10.17 million through bulk cargoes.

"It is the biggest ever shipment of raw materials for the rod by any Bangladeshi company," said Md Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GPH Ispat Group.

"After fulfilling our country's demand, we are now exporting billets in large volumes."

The government has taken several initiatives to give a boost to the sector that can ensure easy access of the entrepreneurs in the global market, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said at the virtual inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The minister also urged the entrepreneurs of the steel industry to make an effective contribution to the national economy by increasing the production of MS Billet and its export to the world market.


The government is trying to give an incentive to the steel entrepreneurs to encourage steel and billet exports, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

The steel-maker's disclosure came a month after it expanded its annual billet production capacity from 2.1 lakh tonnes in 2018 to more than 10 lakh tonnes this year.

The company also increased its rod production capacity from 1.50 lakh tonnes in 2018 to 7.60 lakh tonnes in this year.

Having started its journey in 2006, GPH began commercial production in August 2008 with an annual capacity to produce 84,000 tonnes of billet and 120,000 tonnes of rod.

Currently, 35 factories of around 400 mills of the sector make billet by importing scrap and scrap ships.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad and Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam were also present.




Source
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
7,916
-5
7,153
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
DalalErMaNodi said:
View attachment 689284


Steel manufacturer GPH Ispat started billet export to China yesterday with the first shipment of 25,000 tonnes worth $10.17 million through bulk cargoes.

"It is the biggest ever shipment of raw materials for the rod by any Bangladeshi company," said Md Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GPH Ispat Group.

"After fulfilling our country's demand, we are now exporting billets in large volumes."

The government has taken several initiatives to give a boost to the sector that can ensure easy access of the entrepreneurs in the global market, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said at the virtual inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The minister also urged the entrepreneurs of the steel industry to make an effective contribution to the national economy by increasing the production of MS Billet and its export to the world market.


The government is trying to give an incentive to the steel entrepreneurs to encourage steel and billet exports, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

The steel-maker's disclosure came a month after it expanded its annual billet production capacity from 2.1 lakh tonnes in 2018 to more than 10 lakh tonnes this year.

The company also increased its rod production capacity from 1.50 lakh tonnes in 2018 to 7.60 lakh tonnes in this year.

Having started its journey in 2006, GPH began commercial production in August 2008 with an annual capacity to produce 84,000 tonnes of billet and 120,000 tonnes of rod.

Currently, 35 factories of around 400 mills of the sector make billet by importing scrap and scrap ships.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad and Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam were also present.




Source
Click to expand...
So China now has so much demand that hey need to import from abroad. Damn. No wonder they changed the faces of their cities within 10 years
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
3,305
0
5,153
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
DalalErMaNodi said:
View attachment 689284


Steel manufacturer GPH Ispat started billet export to China yesterday with the first shipment of 25,000 tonnes worth $10.17 million through bulk cargoes.

"It is the biggest ever shipment of raw materials for the rod by any Bangladeshi company," said Md Alamgir Kabir, chairman of GPH Ispat Group.

"After fulfilling our country's demand, we are now exporting billets in large volumes."

The government has taken several initiatives to give a boost to the sector that can ensure easy access of the entrepreneurs in the global market, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said at the virtual inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The minister also urged the entrepreneurs of the steel industry to make an effective contribution to the national economy by increasing the production of MS Billet and its export to the world market.


The government is trying to give an incentive to the steel entrepreneurs to encourage steel and billet exports, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

The steel-maker's disclosure came a month after it expanded its annual billet production capacity from 2.1 lakh tonnes in 2018 to more than 10 lakh tonnes this year.

The company also increased its rod production capacity from 1.50 lakh tonnes in 2018 to 7.60 lakh tonnes in this year.

Having started its journey in 2006, GPH began commercial production in August 2008 with an annual capacity to produce 84,000 tonnes of billet and 120,000 tonnes of rod.

Currently, 35 factories of around 400 mills of the sector make billet by importing scrap and scrap ships.

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad and Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam were also present.




Source
Click to expand...

I have been following this sector with interest.....at least in the west the news is that China is overproducing steel at a loss and flooding the market leading to companies like British steel having to close down factories.

If this is the case why is China importing?

Obviously from a cost perspective BD will have advantage in labour cost. But we do not have raw materials in country. Our raw materials for steel rods comes from breaking ships. These new factories and capacities are being built on expected uptake in internal country demand primarily and then for international demand.

BD is creating new logistics chain and massively upskilling and up scalling in this super critical sector. Fascinating to see.
 
SBUS-CXK

SBUS-CXK

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 18, 2016
5,487
-13
7,886
Country
China
Location
China
mb444 said:
I have been following this sector with interest.....at least in the west the news is that China is overproducing steel at a loss and flooding the market leading to companies like British steel having to close down factories.

If this is the case why is China importing?

Obviously from a cost perspective BD will have advantage in labour cost. But we do not have raw materials in country. Our raw materials for steel rods comes from breaking ships. These new factories and capacities are being built on expected uptake in internal country demand primarily and then for international demand.

BD is creating new logistics chain and massively upskilling and up scalling in this super critical sector. Fascinating to see.
Click to expand...
Yes bro. we have the problem of overcapacity. But it is not important. For example, Jingye Steel Company in Hebei Province. It even bought the British Steel Company.

So a very important reason is... CCP has implemented a stricter environmental protection policy. Some "unimportant" steel industries have been abandoned, so they need to be imported.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

DalalErMaNodi
GPH Ispat to export 25,000 tonnes billets to China
Replies
1
Views
196
idune
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom