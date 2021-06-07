GPH Ispat Limited exports $50m billet to China

GPH exports $50m billet to China CHATTOGRAM: The GPH Ispat Limited exported its fourth shipment of prime quality steel billet to China's main port known as Jiangyin/Xiamen port on May 6 last. The first shipment was made from the Chittagong port in November last year. The GPH made a total of four shipments of billets worth more...

NAZIMUDDIN SHYAMOL | Published: June 07, 2021 10:15:46CHATTOGRAM: The GPH Ispat Limited exported its fourth shipment of prime quality steel billet to China's main port known as Jiangyin/Xiamen port on May 6 last. The first shipment was made from the Chittagong port in November last year. The GPH made a total of four shipments of billets worth more than 50 million US dollars so far.Chairman and Managing Director Mohammed Jahangir Alam said, "It is the first time billet export is made in bulk cargo from Bangladesh. We posted the record export of billet in 2008 -- 2,500 MT only -- and also initiated rod and billet export to India in the year of 2010-11.""This time we are in the phase of biggest shipment in the history of Bangladesh in terms of value. If policy support from the Government is received like other export sectors, we would continue in future. This will become a new avenue in export sector," he said.He also said, "If the government offers stimulus for the GPH, we can increase our export."Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, "Now we have more than one million tonnes of production capacity at our plant. Power consumption is more than 50 per cent lower than induction furnace and 30 per cent lower than traditional EAF. We have no gas-based reheating furnace used in the rolling process. Ensuring the highest quality, the mill is able to produce up to class 3 grade products which ensure up to 790 MPA by quenching and class 4 grade products which ensure maximum 980 MPA by micro alloying."He also urged the government for stimulus to aid export of billet and thus help increase the production of GPH.