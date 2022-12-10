Gowind or FCX-30 (Doha Class)?

The Hellenic Navy and government got the final offers from Fincantieri and Naval Group,trying to decide which corvette to buy. It seems it's a tough choice,as the Navy says both deals are great. I might need @Akritas help here with some information and details.
Right now,the Greek defence sites and their fans,are divided into pro-Doha class and pro-Gowind. Some claim,the French already got enough deals (the FDI HN,the Rafale etc.)and we should choose the Italian offer. Others say,Gowind's biggest advantage is its compatibility with the FDI HN and that the French know what the Navy needs way better than the Italians,because of the cooperation between Naval Group and the Hellenic Navy.
The ships:
The Italians offer the FCX-30 with 76mm STRALES gun,16-32 CAMM-ER (the Navy can choose either 16,24 or 32 and they can install the VLS),8 anti-ship missiles,RAM,Kronos AESA radar,ATHENA combat system,CAPTAS-2 sonar and if we insist,they said they can install a Kingclip sonar as well in the front and also come with an ECM installed (I think Nettuno 4100).
The French offer the Gowind HN with Leonard 76mm gun(no Strales),16 MICA VL/NG,8 Exocet Block 3c,RAM,NS-100 Radar,Captas 2 and Kinglip and a basic ESM.
Some of the advantages and disadvantages that people have been fighting about:
The Italians give Strales,but the French don't. The Kronos radar is supposedly better than the NS-100.
The FCX-30 can install up to 32 CAMM-ER with are cheaper and have better range than the MICA VL. The Italians also let us choose if we want Exocet,NSM or some other anti-ship missile.
The Gowind HN has better ASW capabilities by having two sonars and a combined diesel and electric propulsion system.
The Italians said they can install a Kinglip if we want,but there were fears this could make the ship slower. However,the Italians said there would be no problems with the ship's speed or maneuverability.
Both ships have a speed of 28 knots,supposedly.
The FCX-30 comes with an ECM,but the Gowind doesn't. The Navy though,hadn't asked for an ECM as a requierement.
The Gowind HN though come with SETIS combat system,the same one with the FDI HN.
Now,I'll leave the details of the deal extras to Akritas,if he wants to write them down. About the shipyards,the payment,the tech transfer and cooperation etc.
Which one would YOU choose?
Right now,the Greek defence sites and their fans,are divided into pro-Doha class and pro-Gowind. Some claim,the French already got enough deals (the FDI HN,the Rafale etc.)and we should choose the Italian offer. Others say,Gowind's biggest advantage is its compatibility with the FDI HN and that the French know what the Navy needs way better than the Italians,because of the cooperation between Naval Group and the Hellenic Navy.
The ships:
The Italians offer the FCX-30 with 76mm STRALES gun,16-32 CAMM-ER (the Navy can choose either 16,24 or 32 and they can install the VLS),8 anti-ship missiles,RAM,Kronos AESA radar,ATHENA combat system,CAPTAS-2 sonar and if we insist,they said they can install a Kingclip sonar as well in the front and also come with an ECM installed (I think Nettuno 4100).
The French offer the Gowind HN with Leonard 76mm gun(no Strales),16 MICA VL/NG,8 Exocet Block 3c,RAM,NS-100 Radar,Captas 2 and Kinglip and a basic ESM.
Some of the advantages and disadvantages that people have been fighting about:
The Italians give Strales,but the French don't. The Kronos radar is supposedly better than the NS-100.
The FCX-30 can install up to 32 CAMM-ER with are cheaper and have better range than the MICA VL. The Italians also let us choose if we want Exocet,NSM or some other anti-ship missile.
The Gowind HN has better ASW capabilities by having two sonars and a combined diesel and electric propulsion system.
The Italians said they can install a Kinglip if we want,but there were fears this could make the ship slower. However,the Italians said there would be no problems with the ship's speed or maneuverability.
Both ships have a speed of 28 knots,supposedly.
The FCX-30 comes with an ECM,but the Gowind doesn't. The Navy though,hadn't asked for an ECM as a requierement.
The Gowind HN though come with SETIS combat system,the same one with the FDI HN.
Now,I'll leave the details of the deal extras to Akritas,if he wants to write them down. About the shipyards,the payment,the tech transfer and cooperation etc.
Which one would YOU choose?
Last edited: