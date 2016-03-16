Gowind 2500 corvette

the Gowind 2500 is the biggest variant in the Gowind family which was designed and developed by DCNS "france" to conduct missions in littoral zone such as anti-submarine warfare. The Gowind family includes vessels with lengths from 85m to 102m and displacement from 1,000t to 2,600t.
General specs :
- Displacement: 2600 tons
- Length: 102 m (335 ft)
- Propulsion: CODAD
- Speed: 25 knots (46 km/h; 29 mph)
- Range: 4,000 nmi (7,400 km; 4,600 mi) at 15 knots (28 km/h; 17 mph)
- Endurance: 11 days
- Boats & landing craft carried: 2 × 9 m (30 ft) RHIBs
- Complement: 80
- Sensors and processing systems: DCNS SETIS CMS , SMART-S 3D radar.
◘ Radar SMART-S 3D
SETIS: Surface ship integrated combat system
SETIS manages anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare and is designed to perform intelligence gathering, land attack and special operations.
SETIS can be fitted on all types of surface ships with heavy weapons capabilities to meet evolving navies requirements:
- defend vital interest
- guarantee homeland security
- resolve conflict and crisis
- insure naval superiority
OTO Melara 76 mm
The 76/62 Super Rapid (SR) Gun Mount is a light weight, rapid-fire naval gun providing unrivaled performance and flexibility in any air defense and anti surface role, particularly in anti-missile role.
- Integral Stealth Shield to reduce the total RCS of the ship
- Muzzle Velocity Radar to update the FCS of eventual deviations from range table values
- Multi Feeding Device for the automatic handling, selection and feeding of any type of ammunition loaded
- STRALES system – a guidance system for the DART guided projectile.
In operational condition the tactical time is less than 3 seconds and the standard deviation at firing is less than 0.3 mrad, thus providing excellent accuracy.
VL MICA IR/RF
- Range 20 Km.
2 × triple MU90 torpedo launcher
MU90 TORPEDO MAIN DYNAMIC FEATURES
- Minimum speed: 29Kts
- Maximum speed: >50Kts
- Speed change step: 1Kts
- Max to Min Speed change time: 3 seconds
- Range: 11,000m at maximum speed, and 23,000 at minimum speed.
- Operational bands: 6
- Operational bandwidth: >>10KHz
- Acoustic coverage: 120°H x 70°V
- Max. Active detection Range: >2500m
- Echo sounding navigation: yes
- Simultaneous targets: up to 10
8 x EXOCET MM40 BLOCK 3
Range : 200 km with coastal land attack capabilities based on This
2x Nexter Narwhal 20mm cannon
The Gowind 2500 is already chosen by the Egyptian navy ( 4 corvettes )
and 6 ships for the Malaysian navy but with different specs.
