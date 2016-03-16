Gowind 2500 corvette

The 57mm Bofors is a far more common gun in Malaysia than is the 76mm Oto.



It doesn't look like the Malaysian navy operates 20mm cannon, whereas they do have 30mm cannon.



How is the Narwhal 20B better than the ds30m mk2? The DS30M Mark 2 system consists of a 30mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon on a fully automated mount with an off-mount electro-optical director (EOD), both of which controlled from a remote operator console elsewhere on the ship. The mount is gyro stabilized, electrically operated and has a self contained gun mounting featuring a choice of cannon, control mode and sights. It has low magnetic, radar and IR signatures and excellent ergonomic availability, reliability and maintainability.



MM40 block 3 has greater range and heavier warhead than NSM. However, while it accepts GPS guidance system waypoint commands, which allow it to attack naval targets from different angles and to strike land targets, the land attack capability thus given is marginal. In addition, it uses inertial guidance and terminal active radar homing. NSM is more modern, stealthy, can to both ship and land attack well. NSM is able to navigate by GPS, inertial and terrain reference systems. IT is imaging infrared homing, Nothing inferior. NSM will be in US service and developed into a longer range (290 km) multi-role joint strike missile.





ESSM is semi-active radar homing and requires installation of radars that can illuminate the target e.g. STIR or APAR. Barak-8 is a long range system that can also do close in work (but would you want to waste a long range missile on that?)



Umkhonto-ER-IR > 30km

Umkhonto-R > 60km

Iris-T etc

There's always options. The longer range is not always the best option.



Essentially you are saying ships that still use SeaSparrow, Aspid, or that use VL Mica, Barak 1, HQ7/FM have weak SAMs dfences because their range is less than Barak-8?.





Barak-8 is active radar homing, so it doesn't necessarily need MF Star for fire control guidance. Alpha or even STAR would also do. Just not optimal for saturation scenarios