Gowind 2500 corvette

MICA

MICA

Feb 17, 2015
resize.jpg


the Gowind 2500 is the biggest variant in the Gowind family which was designed and developed by DCNS "france" to conduct missions in littoral zone such as anti-submarine warfare. The Gowind family includes vessels with lengths from 85m to 102m and displacement from 1,000t to 2,600t.

General specs :

- Displacement: 2600 tons
- Length: 102 m (335 ft)
- Propulsion: CODAD
- Speed: 25 knots (46 km/h; 29 mph)
- Range: 4,000 nmi (7,400 km; 4,600 mi) at 15 knots (28 km/h; 17 mph)
- Endurance: 11 days
- Boats & landing craft carried: 2 × 9 m (30 ft) RHIBs
- Complement: 80
- Sensors and processing systems: DCNS SETIS CMS , SMART-S 3D radar.

________________________________________________________


◘ Radar SMART-S 3D

Untitled.jpg


_________________________________________________

SETIS: Surface ship integrated combat system

SETIS manages anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare and is designed to perform intelligence gathering, land attack and special operations.
SETIS can be fitted on all types of surface ships with heavy weapons capabilities to meet evolving navies requirements:

  • defend vital interest
  • guarantee homeland security
  • resolve conflict and crisis
  • insure naval superiority
__________________________________________________

OTO Melara 76 mm

image019.jpg


The 76/62 Super Rapid (SR) Gun Mount is a light weight, rapid-fire naval gun providing unrivaled performance and flexibility in any air defense and anti surface role, particularly in anti-missile role.

  • Integral Stealth Shield to reduce the total RCS of the ship
  • Muzzle Velocity Radar to update the FCS of eventual deviations from range table values
  • Multi Feeding Device for the automatic handling, selection and feeding of any type of ammunition loaded
  • STRALES system – a guidance system for the DART guided projectile.
he Firing rate can be selected from single shot to firing 120 rds/min.

In operational condition the tactical time is less than 3 seconds and the standard deviation at firing is less than 0.3 mrad, thus providing excellent accuracy.

________________________________________________________

VL MICA IR/RF

- Range 20 Km.

miacss.png
asdas.png


_____________________________________________________________

2 × triple MU90 torpedo launcher

fremm MU90 (1).jpg


MU90 TORPEDO MAIN DYNAMIC FEATURES



    • Minimum speed: 29Kts
    • Maximum speed: >50Kts
    • Speed change step: 1Kts
    • Max to Min Speed change time: 3 seconds
    • Range: 11,000m at maximum speed, and 23,000 at minimum speed.
MU90 TORPEDO MAIN ACOUSTIC FEATURES



    • Operational bands: 6
    • Operational bandwidth: >>10KHz
    • Acoustic coverage: 120°H x 70°V
    • Max. Active detection Range: >2500m
    • Echo sounding navigation: yes
    • Simultaneous targets: up to 10
________________________________________________________________

8 x EXOCET MM40 BLOCK 3

Range : 200 km with coastal land attack capabilities based on This

exo.png


__________________________________________________________________

2x Nexter Narwhal 20mm cannon

nexter.png


********************************************************************************************

The Gowind 2500 is already chosen by the Egyptian navy ( 4 corvettes )
and 6 ships for the Malaysian navy but with different specs.

************************************************************************************************************
Tags : @Frogman @Hell NO @Taygibay @Picdelamirand-oil @Vauban @Khafee @Horus @Zarvan




 
Taygibay

Taygibay

In essence a mini-frigate! Closer to the spirit of the Streetfighter concept
than a Freedom class that costs over 4 times as much.

Good evening MICA my friend, Tay.
 
C130

C130

it's weakness seems to anti-air...VL Mica with only it's 15KM range and kinematics wouldn't be much of a threat.

something like Barack 8 would have been a better system


either two modules for 16 missiles or 4 modules for 32 missiles.

10708732_373830056118306_7037881917530112171_o.jpg
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Would love to see these ships in Pakistan Navy. These are small still really powerful Ships for Anti Ship and Anti Submarine role as well as great Air Defense systems
 
ni8mare

ni8mare

A very good design for ship for NGMV requirement ......may be with better AD as pointed by @C130
 
MICA

MICA

C130 said:
it's weakness seems to anti-air...VL Mica with only it's 15KM range and kinematics wouldn't be much of a threat.

something like Barack 8 would have been a better system


either two modules for 16 missiles or 4 modules for 32 missiles.

10708732_373830056118306_7037881917530112171_o.jpg
Click to expand...

do you really think Egypt will operate something developed by Israel :D:D
you are completely right though it needs a better anti air missile ( and better ciws ) , nothing wrong with Mica's other than it's range

also correction the VL mica range is 20 Km*

Taygibay said:
In essence a mini-frigate! Closer to the spirit of the Streetfighter concept
than a Freedom class that costs over 4 times as much.

Good evening MICA my friend, Tay.
Click to expand...

imagine this corvette with aster 30 and a better ciws , i would take it over fremm Lol
 
Penguin

Penguin

Taygibay said:
In essence a mini-frigate! Closer to the spirit of the Streetfighter concept than a Freedom class that costs over 4 times as much.

Good evening MICA my friend, Tay.
Click to expand...
The Second Generation Patrol Vessel (SGPV), also called Littoral combat ships (LCS) is a class of six stealth frigates being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy. The ships are based on an enlarged version of the Gowind-class corvette, designed by DCNS of France
Second Generation Patrol Vessel - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
= 3100 tons

By comparison:

The Turkish Ada class is considered a corvette at 2,300-2,400 tons but the larger (10m longer) batch 2 would be 2,955 tons and a frigate.
Naval Analyses: June 2015

The Damen Sigma 9813 (for Morocco) is 2,075 tons, the 9814 (for Vietnam, but cancelled) would have been 2,150 tons, the 10513 (for Morocco) is 2,335 tons and the 10514 (for Indonesia) is 2,365 tons. These are considered Light Frigates.
Sigma-class corvette - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The Dutch M-frigates (Doorman class) are 2,800 tons standard; 3,320 tons full load.
Karel Doorman-class frigate - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The Dutch S-frigates (Kortenaer class) that preceeded it was 3,600 tons standard; 3,900 tons full load
Kortenaer-class frigate - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

So, let's simply calle the Gowind 2500 a light frigate, with expansion potential to frigate proper.

C130 said:
it's weakness seems to anti-air...VL Mica with only it's 15KM range and kinematics wouldn't be much of a threat.
Click to expand...

Operational range

  • Vertical-launched: 1–20 km
Flight altitude
  • Vertical-launched: 0–11 km
MICA (missile) - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Vertical Launch Mica

In May 2006, VL Mica was successfully fired from a navalised launcher. VL Mica destroyed a target representing a sea-skimming anti-ship missile at a range of 10km. In October 2008, a 14th test firing from a navalised launcher took place, hitting the target at a range of 12 km.
Click to expand...
Mica Vertical Launch Short-Range Air-Defence System - Army Technology

Range against a small target like an SSM will be shorter than against e.g. a larger target such as a supersonic aircraft. Because it is fire and forget, VL Mica (in either IR-homing or active radar homing variant) is suitable for dealing with multiple axis saturation attacks. The active rader version homing head is quite similar to that of Aster.
 
Penguin

Penguin

MICA said:
here is the Malaysian gowind 2500 "3100 Ton" Specs
Click to expand...
You post reminds me to ask: 2500 tons for the Gowin 2500, is that standard or full load displacement?

MICA said:
they kinda ruined it to be honest
Click to expand...
How so?

I know that:
"Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC) has modified the DCNS Gowind design quite significantly – for example, it is longer, has an enclosed bow deck, and repositioned guns. The SGPV-LCS is designed to accommodate an Airbus Helicopters H225m [the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ military Super Puma/Cougar family, previously referred to as EC725] on its flight deck and in its hangar. BHIC holds design rights for the LCS platform, which raises the possibility of the company offering it for export in the future."
LIMA 2015: Littoral Combat Ship programme only ‘slightly off track’ - News - Shephard
Gowind 2500
20131014010621_gowind.jpg



SGPV-LCS
20140514185650_gowind.jpg


d73b8c41.jpg


maquette-de-la-future-fre-gate-lcs.jpg



[Note: Interestingly, the design in the animation differs from the model shown, which also differes from the model and CG above. The model shown in the video is below]

1568417_-_main.jpg
 
Ind4Ever

Ind4Ever

Looks beautiful... Very stealthy too. Of course Air defence is the weakness.

Deadlier than
Kamorta-class corvette


?

Deadlier than
Kamorta-class corvette


?

From IHS Janes 360

The ships' design also contains several signature management features, including an 'x'-shaped hull form to reduce radar cross-section, a raft-mounted propulsion system to reduce vibration, and an infrared signature suppression system.

Displacing 3,500 tonnes, the 109 m-long corvettes have a top speed in excess of 25 kt and a range of 3,450 n miles. The ships' complement is 13 officers and 180 sailors.

The ASW-focused combat system includes four heavyweight torpedo tube launchers and a pair of 12-barreled RBU6000 rocket depth-charge launchers featuring several design improvements incorporated by Larsen & Toubro. It is not known if the locally developed Mareech anti-torpedo decoy system has been installed. The fire-control system is the Bharat Electronics IAC Mod C system.

While the ships are fitted with a Humsa-NG bow-mounted sonar, an Atlas Elektronik towed array sonar set will be fitted in due course. The navy added that the ships are also to be fitted with vertical launch surface-to-air missiles.

The next two ships-in-class, Kiltan and Kavaratti , are currently fitting out at GRSE in Kolkata. These two ships have a composite superstructure, supplied by Sweden's Saab Kockums, designed to reduce top weight. They are likely to enter service in late 2016 and 2017.
 
MICA

MICA

Penguin said:
You post reminds me to ask: 2500 tons for the Gowin 2500, is that standard or full load displacement?


How so?

I know that:
"Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC) has modified the DCNS Gowind design quite significantly – for example, it is longer, has an enclosed bow deck, and repositioned guns. The SGPV-LCS is designed to accommodate an Airbus Helicopters H225m [the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ military Super Puma/Cougar family, previously referred to as EC725] on its flight deck and in its hangar. BHIC holds design rights for the LCS platform, which raises the possibility of the company offering it for export in the future."
LIMA 2015: Littoral Combat Ship programme only ‘slightly off track’ - News - Shephard
Gowind 2500
20131014010621_gowind.jpg



SGPV-LCS
20140514185650_gowind.jpg


d73b8c41.jpg


maquette-de-la-future-fre-gate-lcs.jpg



[Note: Interestingly, the design in the animation differs from the model shown, which also differes from the model and CG above. The model shown in the video is below]

1568417_-_main.jpg
Click to expand...

The gowind 2500 full displacement is 2600 ton ( btw the video you posted is for the french spec'ed one which the navy went for)

the Malaysian decided to make the gowind their lead frigate with 3100 tons so they changed the

- the oto melara 76mm and went for bae bofors 57mm
- they removed the nexter NARWHAL 20B (which is better) and added the ds30m mark ii
- they removed the Exocet MM40 block 3 200km and 165kg warhead and went for the NSM 185 km and 120kg warhead.
- and they kept the mica for their main frigate when they had the choice to add the sylver A43 with the aster 15

i am not hating its still a capable corvette or frigate but i just don't understand the point of these modifications

Ind4Ever said:
Looks beautiful... Very stealthy too. Of course Air defence is the weakness.

Deadlier than
Kamorta-class corvette



The ships' design also contains several signature management features, including an 'x'-shaped hull form to reduce radar cross-section, a raft-mounted propulsion system to reduce vibration, and an infrared signature suppression system.

Displacing 3,500 tonnes, the 109 m-long corvettes have a top speed in excess of 25 kt and a range of 3,450 n miles. The ships' complement is 13 officers and 180 sailors.

The ASW-focused combat system includes four heavyweight torpedo tube launchers and a pair of 12-barreled RBU6000 rocket depth-charge launchers featuring several design improvements incorporated by Larsen & Toubro. It is not known if the locally developed Mareech anti-torpedo decoy system has been installed. The fire-control system is the Bharat Electronics IAC Mod C system.

While the ships are fitted with a Humsa-NG bow-mounted sonar, an Atlas Elektronik towed array sonar set will be fitted in due course. The navy added that the ships are also to be fitted with vertical launch surface-to-air missiles.

The next two ships-in-class, Kiltan and Kavaratti , are currently fitting out at GRSE in Kolkata. These two ships have a composite superstructure, supplied by Sweden's Saab Kockums, designed to reduce top weight. They are likely to enter service in late 2016 and 2017.
Click to expand...

this is anti sub corvette only "but with better ciws" , the gowind is all around better
 
C130

C130

Penguin said:
The Second Generation Patrol Vessel (SGPV), also called Littoral combat ships (LCS) is a class of six stealth frigates being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy. The ships are based on an enlarged version of the Gowind-class corvette, designed by DCNS of France
Second Generation Patrol Vessel - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
= 3100 tons

By comparison:

The Turkish Ada class is considered a corvette at 2,300-2,400 tons but the larger (10m longer) batch 2 would be 2,955 tons and a frigate.
Naval Analyses: June 2015

The Damen Sigma 9813 (for Morocco) is 2,075 tons, the 9814 (for Vietnam, but cancelled) would have been 2,150 tons, the 10513 (for Morocco) is 2,335 tons and the 10514 (for Indonesia) is 2,365 tons. These are considered Light Frigates.
Sigma-class corvette - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The Dutch M-frigates (Doorman class) are 2,800 tons standard; 3,320 tons full load.
Karel Doorman-class frigate - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The Dutch S-frigates (Kortenaer class) that preceeded it was 3,600 tons standard; 3,900 tons full load
Kortenaer-class frigate - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

So, let's simply calle the Gowind 2500 a light frigate, with expansion potential to frigate proper.



Operational range

  • Vertical-launched: 1–20 km
Flight altitude
  • Vertical-launched: 0–11 km
MICA (missile) - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Vertical Launch Mica


Mica Vertical Launch Short-Range Air-Defence System - Army Technology

Range against a small target like an SSM will be shorter than against e.g. a larger target such as a supersonic aircraft. Because it is fire and forget, VL Mica (in either IR-homing or active radar homing variant) is suitable for dealing with multiple axis saturation attacks. The active rader version homing head is quite similar to that of Aster.
Click to expand...



it's still a very weak missile compared to Barak-8 or ESSM

answer I wanna know is could the Gowind-2500 be outfitted for the Barak-8. it's obviously a heavier missile and has it's own radar in the MF-Star
 
Penguin

Penguin

MICA said:
The gowind 2500 full displacement is 2600 ton ( btw the video you posted is for the french spec'ed one which the navy went for)

the Malaysian decided to make the gowind their lead frigate with 3100 tons so they changed the

- the oto melara 76mm and went for bae bofors 57mm
- they removed the nexter NARWHAL 20B (which is better) and added the ds30m mark ii
- they removed the Exocet MM40 block 3 200km and 165kg warhead and went for the NSM 185 km and 120kg warhead.
- and they kept the mica for their main frigate when they had the choice to add the sylver A43 with the aster 15

i am not hating its still a capable corvette or frigate but i just don't understand the point of these modifications

this is anti sub corvette only "but with better ciws" , the gowind is all around better
Click to expand...

The 57mm Bofors is a far more common gun in Malaysia than is the 76mm Oto.

It doesn't look like the Malaysian navy operates 20mm cannon, whereas they do have 30mm cannon.

How is the Narwhal 20B better than the ds30m mk2? The DS30M Mark 2 system consists of a 30mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon on a fully automated mount with an off-mount electro-optical director (EOD), both of which controlled from a remote operator console elsewhere on the ship. The mount is gyro stabilized, electrically operated and has a self contained gun mounting featuring a choice of cannon, control mode and sights. It has low magnetic, radar and IR signatures and excellent ergonomic availability, reliability and maintainability.

MM40 block 3 has greater range and heavier warhead than NSM. However, while it accepts GPS guidance system waypoint commands, which allow it to attack naval targets from different angles and to strike land targets, the land attack capability thus given is marginal. In addition, it uses inertial guidance and terminal active radar homing. NSM is more modern, stealthy, can to both ship and land attack well. NSM is able to navigate by GPS, inertial and terrain reference systems. IT is imaging infrared homing, Nothing inferior. NSM will be in US service and developed into a longer range (290 km) multi-role joint strike missile.

C130 said:
it's still a very weak missile compared to Barak-8 or ESSM

answer I wanna know is could the Gowind-2500 be outfitted for the Barak-8. it's obviously a heavier missile and has it's own radar in the MF-Star
Click to expand...
ESSM is semi-active radar homing and requires installation of radars that can illuminate the target e.g. STIR or APAR. Barak-8 is a long range system that can also do close in work (but would you want to waste a long range missile on that?)

Umkhonto-ER-IR > 30km
Umkhonto-R > 60km
Iris-T etc
There's always options. The longer range is not always the best option.

Essentially you are saying ships that still use SeaSparrow, Aspid, or that use VL Mica, Barak 1, HQ7/FM have weak SAMs dfences because their range is less than Barak-8?.


Barak-8 is active radar homing, so it doesn't necessarily need MF Star for fire control guidance. Alpha or even STAR would also do. Just not optimal for saturation scenarios
 
MICA

MICA

Penguin said:
The 57mm Bofors is a far more common gun in Malaysia than is the 76mm Oto.

It doesn't look like the Malaysian navy operates 20mm cannon, whereas they do have 30mm cannon.

How is the Narwhal 20B better than the ds30m mk2? The DS30M Mark 2 system consists of a 30mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon on a fully automated mount with an off-mount electro-optical director (EOD), both of which controlled from a remote operator console elsewhere on the ship. The mount is gyro stabilized, electrically operated and has a self contained gun mounting featuring a choice of cannon, control mode and sights. It has low magnetic, radar and IR signatures and excellent ergonomic availability, reliability and maintainability.
Click to expand...

now mention the nexter specs to make a fair compare
 
G

GasRus!

Penguin said:
The 57mm Bofors is a far more common gun in Malaysia than is the 76mm Oto.

It doesn't look like the Malaysian navy operates 20mm cannon, whereas they do have 30mm cannon.

How is the Narwhal 20B better than the ds30m mk2? The DS30M Mark 2 system consists of a 30mm Mark 44 Bushmaster II cannon on a fully automated mount with an off-mount electro-optical director (EOD), both of which controlled from a remote operator console elsewhere on the ship. The mount is gyro stabilized, electrically operated and has a self contained gun mounting featuring a choice of cannon, control mode and sights. It has low magnetic, radar and IR signatures and excellent ergonomic availability, reliability and maintainability.

MM40 block 3 has greater range and heavier warhead than NSM. However, while it accepts GPS guidance system waypoint commands, which allow it to attack naval targets from different angles and to strike land targets, the land attack capability thus given is marginal. In addition, it uses inertial guidance and terminal active radar homing. NSM is more modern, stealthy, can to both ship and land attack well. NSM is able to navigate by GPS, inertial and terrain reference systems. IT is imaging infrared homing, Nothing inferior. NSM will be in US service and developed into a longer range (290 km) multi-role joint strike missile.


ESSM is semi-active radar homing and requires installation of radars that can illuminate the target e.g. STIR or APAR. Barak-8 is a long range system that can also do close in work (but would you want to waste a long range missile on that?)

Umkhonto-ER-IR > 30km
Umkhonto-R > 60km
Iris-T etc
There's always options. The longer range is not always the best option.

Essentially you are saying ships that still use SeaSparrow, Aspid, or that use VL Mica, Barak 1, HQ7/FM have weak SAMs dfences because their range is less than Barak-8?.


Barak-8 is active radar homing, so it doesn't necessarily need MF Star for fire control guidance. Alpha or even STAR would also do. Just not optimal for saturation scenarios
Click to expand...
Could in theory an MFstar battle management system on a Saar variant link and communicate with a Thales Setis BMS ??
 

