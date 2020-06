Government's university fee changes mean humanities students will pay the entire cost of their degrees



Key points:

Education Minister Dan Tehan says the Government want to steer people away from humanities into "job-ready" STEM fields

For someone studying humanities, the cost of their contribution to the degree is now almost exactly equal to the cost of teaching the degree

Experts says the system should not penalise students who wish to study arts and leave them with a disproportionate debt level

'Some students will pay more than their degree costs'

Minister says straight arts degree 'nearly cost me a job'

Education Minister Dan Tehan told the National Press Club on Friday that the Government was unashamedly trying to steer students away from humanities.



This is despite himself having obtained an arts degree.

Fee system 'should be neutral'