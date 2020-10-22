What's new

Govt’s Direct Borrowing is $7.8 Billion, Not $17.6 Billion, Finance Ministry Clarifies

Posted 2 hours ago by Syeda Masooma




The direct borrowing for financing, the government’s fiscal deficit amounted to $7.8 billion from June 30, 2018, to June 30, 2020, said a Ministry of Finance spokesperson. This was given as a clarification on the total borrowing of $17.6 billion previously highlighted in the news reports.
The spokesperson insisted, “The figure needs to be properly interpreted for a better understanding,” he said in a statement.


Out of the total net increase in borrowing, $4.8 billion (27 percent) was done on account of SBP’s foreign exchange liabilities, which excludes it from direct government borrowing, he explained.
موجودہ حکومت نے جون 2018 سے جون 2020 کے دوران بیرونی قرض اور واجبات میں 17.6 بلین$ کے مجموعی اضافہ میں سے 7.8 بلین$(اضافے کا 44٪) قرض لیا۔ موجودہ حکومت کے پہلے 2 سالوں میں یہ اصل قرض تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/PrYDALiYdn
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 21, 2020
Click to expand...
These external debt and liabilities consist of external public debt, public sector entities’ (PSE) debt, foreign exchange liabilities of SBP, and the private sector’s external debt. The government borrowed $7.8 billion (44 percent of the increase) for the financing of its fiscal deficit.

The total increase in the government’s borrowings amounted to $17.6 billion, while 44 percent of it went towards the financing of fiscal deficit. “This amount was the actual borrowing of the present government during its first two years,” the spokesperson said, adding, “These additional borrowings were from multilateral and bilateral development partners whereas the portion of loans from commercial sources was repaid.”

The private sector borrowed $2.9 billion from external sources, “Which is a healthy sign indicating the private sector’s capacity to borrow from abroad for domestic investments,” the spokesman said. Further explaining this amount, he said that private sector enterprises (PSEs) had borrowed $2.2 billion for spending on their financing needs mostly related to development expenditure.

Is the PTI Government going to spend rest of it's tenure manipulating debt figures?

Just own up to it.

PTI Government Year-1 (August 2018 - July 2019)
Pakistan borrows record $16b in just one year
(PTI Government borrowed $13.6 billion out of $16 billion)

PTI Government Year-2 (July 2019 -July 2020)
In FY20: Govt gets over $13b in foreign loans

... With the fresh borrowing, Pakistan has received a whopping $29.2 billion in foreign loans in the past two years, including $26.2 billion by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan since August 2018. ...
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Is the PTI Government going to spend rest of it's tenure manipulating debt figures?

Just own up to it.

PTI Government Year-1 (August 2018 - July 2019)
Pakistan borrows record $16b in just one year
(PTI Government borrowed $13.6 billion out of $16 billion)

PTI Government Year-2 (July 2019 -July 2020)
In FY20: Govt gets over $13b in foreign loans

... With the fresh borrowing, Pakistan has received a whopping $29.2 billion in foreign loans in the past two years, including $26.2 billion by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan since August 2018. ...
Click to expand...
Net borrowing still less than last two years of your Khota Biryani govt.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1318529578370027522
 
