Govt's 'delay' of Bhasha Dam till 2037, represents an 'existential threat' to Pakistan.

LAHORE: A Spokesperson of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), while clarifying a news item titled ‘Basha Dam delayed till 2037’ published in The News (July 09), has strongly refuted the perception that the initiation of construction work on Dasu Hydropower Project will put the construction of Diamer Basha Dam Project at the backburner. He said that both projects are of vital importance in their own right and assuming them to be mutually exclusive is not correct.







Refuting the Correspondent’s assertion of Basha Dam being delayed till 2037 based on environmental and social assessment study, the Spokesperson said that said study is about sediment management wherein it has been concluded that there would be no adverse impact of the sediments on Dasu Hydropower Project even if Diamer Basha is not constructed till 2037. The Spokesman clarified that it should not be taken to mean that the Dam will be delayed by 17 years, adding that the environmental and social assessment study should have been read in correct perspective.







The Spokesperson clarified that keeping in view the multipurpose nature of Diamer Basha Dam Project; the government considers it a priority project. He said that the government’s seriousness for Diamer Basha Dam can be gauged from the fact that it allocated Rs17 billion in PSDPfor the Project during fiscal year 2013-14 and the same amount was released by January 2014.







The government, he said, also released an additional grant of Rs. 10 billion for the project in June 2014. He further said that the government has also earmarked Rs. 15 billion in the budget for FY 2014-15 to complete the land acquisition and resettlement-related infrastructure development.







The Spokesman, while referring to the Prime Minister’s statements, said that the Prime Minister had repeatedly said that his government is committed to construction of Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project simultaneously to meet water and electricity requirements of the country. The government is not only in contact with friendly countries and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) but also exploring various innovative options for arrangement of funds for construction of Diamer Basha Dam, he added. He further said that a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on July 08 also discussed the different options regarding financial arrangements for Diamer Basha Dam.







He said that the Prime Minister is on record as having stated that the government would build Diamer Basha Dam out of its own resources if no foreign funding for the project was forthcoming. Following the Prime Minister’s categorical statement on Diamer Basha Dam being a priority project, all kinds of speculation and perception regarding alleged precedence of Dasu Hydropower Project on Diamer Basha Dam should come to an end, he stressed.







Justifying the rationale for construction of Dasu Hydropower Project, the Spokesperson said that the country has been facing acute electricity shortages in the country. He said that given the projected power and water needs, the government has decided to construct a number of hydropower projects and water reservoirs and Dasu Hydropower Project is one of them.







Dispelling perceptions created by ‘some experts’ regarding Dasu HPP, the Spokesperson said that the stage-1 of the Project will generate 2160 MW of low cost hydel electricity. He clarified that the plant factor of stage-1 is 65%, which is the highest among existing hydropower projects in the country, refuting the argument about Dasu HPP being peaking plant which has a plant factor of around 20-25%.







The Spokesperson said that WAPDA carried out extensive studies regarding sediment management and reservoir operations with the help of mathematical and physical models. He made it clear that no flushing would be required during first 15 years of Dasu HPP’s operation.







Munawar Hasan adds: The delay in completion of Diamer Bhasha Dam is not a perception of an individual but a notion clearly mentioned in the official report of Wapda. It is explicitly written in the report under the sub-heading of ‘7.8.9. Impact of Daily Reservoir Operations during Peak Production’. It states: “After commissioning of the Diamer-Basha project (expected in 2037) DHP will depend on the guaranteed water releases from the Basha reservoir. During this stage it has been recommended to operate the Dasu plant as a peaking facility during 4 - 6 hours per day to cover the peak demand for electricity in the country. There will be a daily storage-release cycle during the winter low-flow period, with strong fluctuating water levels”.







The power generation scenario being discussed in above-mentioned paragraph taken from official report has nothing to do with the sediment management as wrongly described by the spokesman of Wapda. This part of the report is about inflow pattern and subsequent power generation scenarios.







Unfortunately, Wapda spokesman still has no time-frame about the completion of this highly important water sector project, commissioning of which has become a matter of survival for all of us. He does not bother to given any date about commissioning of this project despite the fact that the foundation stone laying ceremony at dam site has been organized at least at two occasions. If project is to complete before 2037, it must be announced to give some relief to masses.







As far as present government’s resolve to give priority to Bhasha Dam and details of funding for early construction of the project is concerned, it is pity that the cost of this mega project has been doubled since first groundbreaking made in 2006 by the then President Pervez Musharraf. And government is still taking steps for arranging funds for the project. The ministry of Finance is reportedly planning to organize a function in USA in October, 2014 in this regards.







In this backdrop, one can imagine that the project is virtually off track as physical work is yet to be launched at dam site. I will not mention gigantic issues relating to expansion and upgradation of Karakoram High and land acquisition that hinders progress in this regard but will like to add that Wapda is very much part of the problem in interrupting KKH expansion by floating its own proposal to resolve logistic issues being an executing agency.







About justification given in rationale for construction of Dasu Hydropower Project, I will say only that mega dam like Bhasha provides cheap and abundant electricity, supplies water round-the-year for irrigation and other purposes and a tool to mitigate floods. Conversely, a hydropower project like Dasu can only be helpful in generation of electricity.







The experienced experts who had worked with the Wapda on several key positions has given input in story on delay in commissioning of Bhasha Dam till 2037 on the condition of anonymity. They are of the firm believe that inordinate delay in construction of Bhasha Dam is a recipe of disaster. In view above mentioned facts, The News stands by its story.