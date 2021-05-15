Govt’s COVID Mess Ruined Our Self-Respect. How to ‘be Positive’?

The govt’s handling of COVID has made a mockery of ‘atmanirbharta’ and assaulted our ‘atma-samman’: Shashi Tharoor

What Post-Independence Indian Nationalism Was All About

India’s Repeated Stress On ‘Atmanirbharta’ Amid Crisis

How Modi Govt’s Failure at Handling COVID Crisis Destroyed Three Generations of Self-Respect

We Could Have Had Much to be Positive About. But What Did We Do Instead?