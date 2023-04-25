Banks’ lending to the federal government surged by 182 per cent while lending to the private sector fell by 83pc in first nine months of the current fiscal year.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed that banks were keen to invest in government papers instead of lending to the private sector. While it reflects the government’s growing need for liquidity due to a shortfall in revenue collection, it also showed the increased risks involved in lending to the private sector due to unprecedentedly high-interest rates.

Govt’s bank borrowings surge 182pc to Rs3tr Advances to private sector plunge 83pc in July-April.

The revenue shortage was due to low duty collection since the imports have been drastically curtailed to save the foreign exchange reserves needed to make payments for debt servicing.Another major reason for the shortfall of revenue could be the steep fall in lending to the private sector which slowed down the growth rate to the lowest level. During the first nine months, lending to the private sector plunged by 83.6pc or Rs993bn to Rs194bn against Rs1,187bn in the same period of last year.While the banks feel that the high-interest rate has increased the risks in lending to the private sector, the private sector was also avoiding borrowing at rates not feasible to keep the business profitable.The central bank has increased its policy interest rate to 21pc which means banks would charge over this rate from the clients depending upon the reputation of the private sector borrower. Industrialists and traders have already rejected the current interest rate saying it is unfeasible for businesses.The poor lending to the private sector resulted in one of the lowest economic growth rates.Media reports show about one million Pakistanis, mostly skilled youth, left the country in 2022 mainly for seeking jobs abroad. The worsening political and economic situation could intensify brain drain from the country.