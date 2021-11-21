What's new

Govt. Will take action against land mafia and their facilitators

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,502
77
109,540
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Will take action against land mafia and their facilitators, says PM Imran
  • Says like EVM, his government has faced 'massive resistance' while beginning cadastral mapping

BR Web Desk
21 Nov 2021






Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that his government will take stern action against the land mafia and their facilitators after a massive encroachment of state land was detected in the first phase of digitised cadastral mapping of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan revealed that the state land worth Rs5,595 billion (Rs5.59 trillion) had been encroached by the reinless mafia in three major cities — Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad — including forest land valuing Rs1,869 billion.

The Survey of Pakistan started the cadastral mapping of these cities in September. In the first phase, the survey was conducted on the lands of the Forest department, Railways, Civil Aviation Authority, National Highways and Evacuee Trust Property.

The premier said that like the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), his government also faced “massive resistance” while beginning the cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitise land records. He noted that the encroachment had also “aggravated Pakistan’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover.”

“Results of Phase 1 survey of state lands show why the resistance: phenomenal state land encroachment including of forest land through land mafia-political elite connivance,” he tweeted.

PM Khan vowed to take action against these encroachers and their facilitators with the help of this accurate digital record.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that around 160,000 acres of state land had been intruded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SAPM said that forest land mapping of 30,000 square km had been completed, of which 700,000 acres of forest land was found to have been grabbed by the land mafia.

“Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi has a total of 2,210 acres area out of which 755 acres encroached,” Malik Amin said. “The Lohi Bher Forest had over 57 per cent (629 acres) of its total area encroached by land mafia.”
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,799
99
33,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Will take action against land mafia and their facilitators, says PM Imran
  • Says like EVM, his government has faced 'massive resistance' while beginning cadastral mapping

BR Web Desk
21 Nov 2021






Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that his government will take stern action against the land mafia and their facilitators after a massive encroachment of state land was detected in the first phase of digitised cadastral mapping of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan revealed that the state land worth Rs5,595 billion (Rs5.59 trillion) had been encroached by the reinless mafia in three major cities — Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad — including forest land valuing Rs1,869 billion.

The Survey of Pakistan started the cadastral mapping of these cities in September. In the first phase, the survey was conducted on the lands of the Forest department, Railways, Civil Aviation Authority, National Highways and Evacuee Trust Property.

The premier said that like the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), his government also faced “massive resistance” while beginning the cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitise land records. He noted that the encroachment had also “aggravated Pakistan’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover.”

“Results of Phase 1 survey of state lands show why the resistance: phenomenal state land encroachment including of forest land through land mafia-political elite connivance,” he tweeted.

PM Khan vowed to take action against these encroachers and their facilitators with the help of this accurate digital record.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that around 160,000 acres of state land had been intruded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SAPM said that forest land mapping of 30,000 square km had been completed, of which 700,000 acres of forest land was found to have been grabbed by the land mafia.

“Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi has a total of 2,210 acres area out of which 755 acres encroached,” Malik Amin said. “The Lohi Bher Forest had over 57 per cent (629 acres) of its total area encroached by land mafia.”
Click to expand...
If succeed this will be the second best thing IK will do in his government.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom