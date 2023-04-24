What's new

Govt will reject CJP’s verdict ‘influenced by his mother-in-law’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Nation will not forgive those who play with the Constitution, says information minister
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the coalition government will resist any decision announced by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan “out of fear of his [CJP] mother-in-law” in Punjab polls delay case.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the minister said if the chief justice gave a verdict in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan not because of the Constitution, but due to the fear of the mother-in-law, and advice of children and wives, then this will not be allowed to happen.

“Neither will the nation forgive those who play with the Constitution, nor will we spare them,” she added.

Her statement comes a day after the latest leaked audio clip allegedly featuring the mother-in-law of CJP Bandial and the wife of a PTI lawyer emerged on social media.

Also read: PTI reiterates call for probe as new audio clip surfaces

In the audio, both could purportedly be heard discussing the ongoing political crisis and a high-profile case being heard by the apex court.

Referring to the audio clip, Marriyum said it was strange that a “woman had become spokesperson of those who threw shoes at the poster of her son-in-law”.

She said when the Constitution and justice fall victim to the advice of foreign agents, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, children and mothers-in-law, then the country has to suffer at the hands “Imran-like thieves, liars, who brought inflation and unemployment”.

Now, elections will be held on time and not on the advice of Bajwa and the mother-in-law of anyone, the minister added.

Also read: SC adopts carrot and stick policy

Taking a jibe at the PTI chief, she asked Imran not to play with people’s minds and don’t tell lies in the face of the nation.

She said that this was a reason that a “fraudster” had to put the black canister on his face.

She also called Imran “shameless” for admitting that he dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the advice of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The minister said that for the sake of power, Imran Khan insulted the people of Punjab and K-P, mocked their representatives and dissolved their elected assemblies.
The government will accept the verdict of the court whether they like it or not. Otherwise the only result is disqualification.

This woman really does piss me off, she can't stop picking fights and saying stupid shit.

She's a thousand times worse than Maryam, and it's a miracle that pmln hasn't fired her *** yet for saying stupid shit like this.

Then again, pmln is filled with incompetent people, so I guess I'm not that surprised.
 
so basically what these chutye PMLN patwari and jialay jahil saying... if you're politician, your entire family including extended family including taye mamay chachay phupu everyone shouldn't have any political affiliation or like/dislike or they should not vote anyone... WTF
 

