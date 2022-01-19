What's new

Govt Will Regulate Crypto & Launch Blockchain Tech Projects Soon: Shibli Faraz

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,013
43
22,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the use of blockchain technology as soon as possible.

Addressing the Blockchain Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shibli Faraz said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Finance Ministry had all teamed up to help achieve this goal.

He said the government aimed to bring cryptocurrency in sync with the national economy by first regulating it and then educating about its usage to the common man. He mentioned that SBP, SECP, and the Finance Division were collaborating to make the transition to digital assets and virtual currencies as seamless as possible.

Faraz revealed that the Ministry of Science and Technology would soon launch three pilot projects centered around blockchain technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), COMSATS, and the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

He added that the government was experimenting with blockchain technology to achieve other goals as well. He claimed that blockchain technology was utilized in electronic voting machines and that deploying it in Pakistan would make voting more transparent.

He remarked that the blockchain industry would soon become a big market by 2024. He pointed out that approximately 200 countries had adopted blockchain into their systems in some way. Using blockchain, banks could save $8 to $10 billion every year, he added.

To recall, the central bank last week submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC), unequivocally declaring that cryptocurrencies are illegal and cannot be traded. Subsequently, SHC directed the Law and Finance ministries to conduct a joint study of cryptocurrencies and to submit an inclusive report justifying whether the said financial instrument should be banned altogether or allowed to be used as a genuine store of value based on an acceptable legal framework. The report is expected to be presented before SHC on 12 April.

propakistani.pk

Govt Will Regulate Crypto & Launch Blockchain Tech Projects Soon: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
73,776
78
119,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan Blockchain Summit 2022

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government intends to regularize cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

He was addressing the first Pakistan Blockchain Summit 2022, in Islamabad.

Shibli Faraz said the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission and Finance Division are already working on the plan, reported Radio Pakistan.

The minister said blockchain will become a 20-billion market by 2024 and about 200 countries have somehow incorporated it into their systems.

He said people are turning to cryptocurrency without proper planning, therefore, the government’s control is essential for prevention from loss and ensuring transparency in it.

Shibli Faraz said banks can save eight to ten billion rupees annually by using blockchain.

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology is also launching blockchain technology pilot projects in its three universities.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,155
10
17,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
313ghazi said:
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the use of blockchain technology as soon as possible.

Addressing the Blockchain Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shibli Faraz said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Finance Ministry had all teamed up to help achieve this goal.

He said the government aimed to bring cryptocurrency in sync with the national economy by first regulating it and then educating about its usage to the common man. He mentioned that SBP, SECP, and the Finance Division were collaborating to make the transition to digital assets and virtual currencies as seamless as possible.

Faraz revealed that the Ministry of Science and Technology would soon launch three pilot projects centered around blockchain technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), COMSATS, and the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

He added that the government was experimenting with blockchain technology to achieve other goals as well. He claimed that blockchain technology was utilized in electronic voting machines and that deploying it in Pakistan would make voting more transparent.

He remarked that the blockchain industry would soon become a big market by 2024. He pointed out that approximately 200 countries had adopted blockchain into their systems in some way. Using blockchain, banks could save $8 to $10 billion every year, he added.

To recall, the central bank last week submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC), unequivocally declaring that cryptocurrencies are illegal and cannot be traded. Subsequently, SHC directed the Law and Finance ministries to conduct a joint study of cryptocurrencies and to submit an inclusive report justifying whether the said financial instrument should be banned altogether or allowed to be used as a genuine store of value based on an acceptable legal framework. The report is expected to be presented before SHC on 12 April.

propakistani.pk

Govt Will Regulate Crypto & Launch Blockchain Tech Projects Soon: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
Click to expand...
Stupid..needs to be banned Asap
 
خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
1,733
0
2,285
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thank God 😊 it's the future & we should regularise it instead of banning everything...
313ghazi said:
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the use of blockchain technology as soon as possible.

Addressing the Blockchain Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, Shibli Faraz said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and Finance Ministry had all teamed up to help achieve this goal.

He said the government aimed to bring cryptocurrency in sync with the national economy by first regulating it and then educating about its usage to the common man. He mentioned that SBP, SECP, and the Finance Division were collaborating to make the transition to digital assets and virtual currencies as seamless as possible.

Faraz revealed that the Ministry of Science and Technology would soon launch three pilot projects centered around blockchain technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), COMSATS, and the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

He added that the government was experimenting with blockchain technology to achieve other goals as well. He claimed that blockchain technology was utilized in electronic voting machines and that deploying it in Pakistan would make voting more transparent.

He remarked that the blockchain industry would soon become a big market by 2024. He pointed out that approximately 200 countries had adopted blockchain into their systems in some way. Using blockchain, banks could save $8 to $10 billion every year, he added.

To recall, the central bank last week submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC), unequivocally declaring that cryptocurrencies are illegal and cannot be traded. Subsequently, SHC directed the Law and Finance ministries to conduct a joint study of cryptocurrencies and to submit an inclusive report justifying whether the said financial instrument should be banned altogether or allowed to be used as a genuine store of value based on an acceptable legal framework. The report is expected to be presented before SHC on 12 April.

propakistani.pk

Govt Will Regulate Crypto & Launch Blockchain Tech Projects Soon: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, has stated that the government intends to regularize cryptocurrency and enable the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
Click to expand...
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
73,776
78
119,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Should Pakistan ban cryptocurrency?

Pakistani investors injected $20 bn into cryptocurrency while SBP’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $17.68 bn

Hamza Kamal
January 18, 2022


The popularity of cryptocurrency has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly in 2021, as a result of landmark decisions such as El Salvador adopting Bitcoin – the gold standard of cryptocurrency – as its legal tender, and the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange traded fund (ETF) in the United States. These developments have pumped investor optimism to new heights.

Moreover, the infamous digital coin was able to break through its historical peak and reach nearly $69,000 in value. On the other hand, China, the second biggest economy in the world, imposed a complete ban on cryptocurrency, sparking a debate about whether other countries should follow suit.


This debate has sparked interest among Pakistani authorities over the last few days following the discovery of an online fraud by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) involving approximately Rs17.7 billion (USD100 million). According to market reports, investors in Pakistan were using mobile applications that allowed them to trade cryptocurrency, but these applications mysteriously vanished, wreaking havoc among investors. These applications were allegedly linked to Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The FIA has initiated an investigation into the matter and summoned a local Binance representative for questioning.

Responding to the situation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) calling for a complete ban on cryptocurrency. Consequently, the SHC has ordered the report to be reviewed by the law and finance ministries before a final decision can be made on whether to make the use and trading of cryptocurrency illegal within Pakistan. The SHC also added that the law and finance ministries should carry out their own research on whether a potential ban on cryptocurrency is in the best interest of the nation. The ultimate goal is to finally put this issue to rest and move forward with a solid framework in place to tackle any further problems.

In 2021, interest in cryptocurrency among Pakistani investors grew rapidly, and the crypto sector, along with real estate, was among the best performing assets in the country. According to a report published by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pakistani investors injected an incredible $20 billion into the digital asset. This is truly surprising given that the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves stood at nearly $17.68 billion as of December 31, 2021, which is less than the amount invested in cryptocurrency. Besides that, it was also found that Binance is the most popular tool used to exchange cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

Despite rising traction in the digital sector, it is important to answer whether cryptocurrency should be completely barred in an era where digitisation is in full swing and consumers prefer using digital applications to perform so many tasks. Furthermore, we are living in the midst of a pandemic due to which many people prefer online modes of payment instead of the physical exchange of money.

Based on current events, it is clear that this digital presence will likely dominate the future, with companies and individuals alike shifting their work online, eventually reaching a point when virtual reality could potentially rival physical presence.

In such an environment, traditional finance models must evolve since online applications require secure and efficient payment systems to be in place. This is precisely what cryptocurrency provides: a decentralised means of making payments that is, by design, much more secure and efficient than the traditional banking services we are accustomed to.

However, the decentralised nature of blockchain technology has made it extremely difficult for governments all over the world to protect their citizens from fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. This is why countries such as China have outrightly prohibited the use and trading of digital currencies. Similarly, officials in India are working to have the asset class banned in coming months. The main issue that authorities face when attempting to create a regulatory framework is determining how to classify cryptocurrency i.e. whether digital coins should be treated as a currency or an asset. If governments were to classify cryptocurrency as assets, compliance and market risks would be taken care of. However, countries will continue to face significant risks from capital flight, illicit activity funding and financial instability.

Considering that Pakistan remains on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list and that Pakistan’s currency has been rapidly depreciating under Prime Minster Imran Khan’s administration, the SBP’s recommendation to ban cryptocurrency appears to be a sound strategy. It is worth noting that the FATF has stated that Pakistan has “structural deficiencies” in implementing procedures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. Both of these shortcomings are at further risk of being aggravated if cryptocurrency is wholeheartedly adopted without any restrictions.

All in all, the SBP’s recommendation to ban cryptocurrency seems like the right strategy for the time being. This is because we still do not have any case studies to look at in order to understand how to develop an effective strategy that allows Pakistan to reap the benefits of the digital currency sector while avoiding its potential dangers. As we are still in the early stages of cryptocurrency adoption, it is prudent to adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach since we cannot afford to be associated with facilitating illicit activities or any type of capital flight during our current economic crisis.


Hamza Kamal
The writer is currently working as a senior business analyst at MCB Bank Limited’s strategic acquisitions and investments department. He has a bachelors degree in accounting and finance from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,694
0
2,367
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Should Pakistan ban cryptocurrency?



All in all, the SBP’s recommendation to ban cryptocurrency seems like the right strategy for the time being. This is because we still do not have any case studies to look at in order to understand how to develop an effective strategy that allows Pakistan to reap the benefits of the digital currency sector while avoiding its potential dangers. As we are still in the early stages of cryptocurrency adoption, it is prudent to adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach since we cannot afford to be associated with facilitating illicit activities or any type of capital flight during our current economic crisis.


Hamza Kamal
The writer is currently working as a senior business analyst at MCB Bank Limited’s strategic acquisitions and investments department. He has a bachelors degree in accounting and finance from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).
Click to expand...


ill pay 1 btc to any one who can demonstrate how crypto currency can be ' BANNED' completely

1 . stop all transactions on block chain
2. stop all trading
3. halt all wallets


CHALLENGE
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,756
-10
6,010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
blueazure said:
ill pay 1 btc to any one who can demonstrate how crypto currency can be ' BANNED' completely

1 . stop all transactions on block chain
2. stop all trading
3. halt all wallets


CHALLENGE
Click to expand...

It is equivalent to saying, I'll ban the internet.
 
W

waqarahmad854

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 14, 2022
1
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is good news!
I eagerly wait for it. Pakistan's heading in the right direction. Blockchain is a transparent ledger that anyone can track if it is used for cryptocurrencies. It will prove very useful for Pakistan and it's economy.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,981
5
13,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
Should Pakistan ban cryptocurrency?

Pakistani investors injected $20 bn into cryptocurrency while SBP’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $17.68 bn

Hamza Kamal
January 18, 2022


The popularity of cryptocurrency has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly in 2021, as a result of landmark decisions such as El Salvador adopting Bitcoin – the gold standard of cryptocurrency – as its legal tender, and the launch of the first Bitcoin-linked exchange traded fund (ETF) in the United States. These developments have pumped investor optimism to new heights.

Moreover, the infamous digital coin was able to break through its historical peak and reach nearly $69,000 in value. On the other hand, China, the second biggest economy in the world, imposed a complete ban on cryptocurrency, sparking a debate about whether other countries should follow suit.


This debate has sparked interest among Pakistani authorities over the last few days following the discovery of an online fraud by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) involving approximately Rs17.7 billion (USD100 million). According to market reports, investors in Pakistan were using mobile applications that allowed them to trade cryptocurrency, but these applications mysteriously vanished, wreaking havoc among investors. These applications were allegedly linked to Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. The FIA has initiated an investigation into the matter and summoned a local Binance representative for questioning.

Responding to the situation, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) submitted a report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) calling for a complete ban on cryptocurrency. Consequently, the SHC has ordered the report to be reviewed by the law and finance ministries before a final decision can be made on whether to make the use and trading of cryptocurrency illegal within Pakistan. The SHC also added that the law and finance ministries should carry out their own research on whether a potential ban on cryptocurrency is in the best interest of the nation. The ultimate goal is to finally put this issue to rest and move forward with a solid framework in place to tackle any further problems.

In 2021, interest in cryptocurrency among Pakistani investors grew rapidly, and the crypto sector, along with real estate, was among the best performing assets in the country. According to a report published by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pakistani investors injected an incredible $20 billion into the digital asset. This is truly surprising given that the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves stood at nearly $17.68 billion as of December 31, 2021, which is less than the amount invested in cryptocurrency. Besides that, it was also found that Binance is the most popular tool used to exchange cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

Despite rising traction in the digital sector, it is important to answer whether cryptocurrency should be completely barred in an era where digitisation is in full swing and consumers prefer using digital applications to perform so many tasks. Furthermore, we are living in the midst of a pandemic due to which many people prefer online modes of payment instead of the physical exchange of money.

Based on current events, it is clear that this digital presence will likely dominate the future, with companies and individuals alike shifting their work online, eventually reaching a point when virtual reality could potentially rival physical presence.

In such an environment, traditional finance models must evolve since online applications require secure and efficient payment systems to be in place. This is precisely what cryptocurrency provides: a decentralised means of making payments that is, by design, much more secure and efficient than the traditional banking services we are accustomed to.

However, the decentralised nature of blockchain technology has made it extremely difficult for governments all over the world to protect their citizens from fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing. This is why countries such as China have outrightly prohibited the use and trading of digital currencies. Similarly, officials in India are working to have the asset class banned in coming months. The main issue that authorities face when attempting to create a regulatory framework is determining how to classify cryptocurrency i.e. whether digital coins should be treated as a currency or an asset. If governments were to classify cryptocurrency as assets, compliance and market risks would be taken care of. However, countries will continue to face significant risks from capital flight, illicit activity funding and financial instability.

Considering that Pakistan remains on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list and that Pakistan’s currency has been rapidly depreciating under Prime Minster Imran Khan’s administration, the SBP’s recommendation to ban cryptocurrency appears to be a sound strategy. It is worth noting that the FATF has stated that Pakistan has “structural deficiencies” in implementing procedures to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. Both of these shortcomings are at further risk of being aggravated if cryptocurrency is wholeheartedly adopted without any restrictions.

All in all, the SBP’s recommendation to ban cryptocurrency seems like the right strategy for the time being. This is because we still do not have any case studies to look at in order to understand how to develop an effective strategy that allows Pakistan to reap the benefits of the digital currency sector while avoiding its potential dangers. As we are still in the early stages of cryptocurrency adoption, it is prudent to adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach since we cannot afford to be associated with facilitating illicit activities or any type of capital flight during our current economic crisis.


Hamza Kamal
The writer is currently working as a senior business analyst at MCB Bank Limited’s strategic acquisitions and investments department. He has a bachelors degree in accounting and finance from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).
Click to expand...

Considering crypto as "investment" is bad investment. Crypto should be considered as a currency only. People bet on crypto to make lots of money that's the only reason behind their crypto purchases. We should he using crypto instead of buying and selling it for other FIAT and Non-FIAT currencies.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Govt, SBP recommend complete ban on cryptocurrencies
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
blueazure
blueazure
313ghazi
Faraz inaugurates ‘hemp harvest’ in Rawalpindi
Replies
1
Views
240
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Muhammed45
India to ban almost all private cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin in new clampdown
Replies
11
Views
785
HttpError
HttpError
313ghazi
Pakistanis Own Crypto Assets Worth $20 Billion
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
cloud4000
cloud4000
JackTheRipper
Pakistanis Own $20 Billion in Crypto, Report Reveals
Replies
3
Views
316
fisher1
fisher1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom