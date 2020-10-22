Govt warns Twitter over showing Leh as part of China, conveys strong disapproval The central government on Thursday has warned Twitter for showing Leh as part of China and conveyed its strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of the map of India.

The government on Thursday wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, conveying its strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of the map of India. In a warning, the government said that any attempt by Twitter to disrespect India's "sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable".Asking the micro-blogging site to respect the sensitivities of the Indian citizens, Ajay Sawhney, Ministry of Electronics and IT secretary, said, "Any attempt by Twitter to disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable. The same is also unlawful."The government shot off a stern letter to Twitter CEO after Twitter showed the geo-location of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China.Ajay Sawhney, in the letter, has reminded Twitter that Leh is the headquarter of the Union Territory of Ladakh and both Ladakh as well as Jammu and Kashmir are "integral and inalienable" parts of India governed by the Constitution of India.Giving a stern warning to Twitter, the government has mentioned that such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.Replying to India on the misrepresentation of the Indian map, a Twitter spokesperson said, "Twitter remains committed to working with the Government of India. We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter."