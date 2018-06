A public uprising commander says he will take serious action against government forces if his fighters who are under siege by militants are not rescued.A commander of public uprising forces and a close aide to Abdul Rashid Dostum, the First Vice President, on Friday warned Faryab local officials over the fate of his fighters who are under siege by insurgents in the province.He made the remarks at a joint meeting with MPs, members of provincial council, political parties and civil society from Faryab.The commander, Nizamuddin Qaisari, warned that if his forces are not rescued, he will “kill” local officials, police and army commanders stationed in Faryab.Public uprising forces under Qaisari’s command and dozens of other soldiers are under siege by the Taliban in Shirin Tagab and Khawja Sabz Posh districts for past few days, an MP said.“If one of them is killed, I will kill you all by my own hands.. If Shirin Tagab falls tonight (Friday), I will arrest you all. The president should hear it. The interior minister and other officials should hear what I say,” Qaisari said.“When you cannot rescue your forces, you must admit to the people that government has made a deal (with insurgents),” Bashir, a resident of Faryab, said.Some MPs at the event said clashes have reached close to Maimana City, the center of Faryab, adding that the situation requires a serious attention by government.“Insecurity threatens Shirin Tagab, Dawlat Abad and Khawja Sabz Posh districts. The threats are visible also in the center of Belchiragh and Garzivan districts. Unfortunately, the wave of threats has reached to Qaramqol and Andkhoy districts,” said Bashir Ahmad Tahyanj, an MP from Faryab.Gen. Momin Andar, Commander the First Regiment of 209 Shahin Military Corps, meanwhile said security threats in Faryab are worrying.“The situation of Shirin Tagab and Khawja Sabz Posh districts is worse. We have asked commandos to be deployed there,” said Andar.The Defense Ministry however said reinforcements have been sent and have supported well government forces in the province.“Reinforcements have been sent there (to Faryab) and have supported government forces in the province. Even Shirin Tagab and Khawja Sabz Posh districts have been defended very well,” Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said.