Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down

Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
ISLAMABAD:The PML-N led coalition government wants the powerful circles of the country to take ownership of the “tough” economic decisions through the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, it emerged on Sunday.Sources in the ruling alliance told The Express Tribune that the multi-party government had been delaying the announcement of some key decisions aimed at steering the country out of its economic crisis as it wanted the powerful stakeholders on the same page before burning its political capital.“They [security establishment] sit in the NSC [meeting]. There is no security situation more important than a worsening economy,” a lawmaker in the ruling alliance said.“They cannot be mere spectators as the government makes tough decisions and burn its political capital to solve the grave economic problems that the PTI created during its four years. The same security establishment sat in the NSC meetings and supported those decisions,” he added.There is an ongoing stalemate between the government and the powerful stakeholders over the delay on ending subsidy on petroleum products to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.“If they [security establishment] don’t take ownership of the tough decisions, then it is best not to stay in the government,” the lawmaker added. “It’s not a question of assurance…it’s about the ownership of the decisions.”
Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down
When PTI govt was burning its political capital by raising dollar, fuel prices to fix the economic mess left behind by Patwari govt before it, no help came from establishment or media. Now all of a sudden this imported govt wants establishment's help so they don't lose political capital by taking the same tough and unpopular economic decisions PTI govt took to stabilize the economy. Ironically they are the same people who only months ago wanted establishment to become neural so that they could topple PTI govt. Now they are giving ultimatums that either establishment help them or they will resign. Hypocrites of the highest order...
:lol::lol::lol:

@Ssan @ziaulislam @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52 @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @VCheng @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @Zibago @Zarvan @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @khail007 @koolio @Verve @HRK @AZADPAKISTAN2009
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
haha ! Selectors say permissoin lainee hay.. gas nikal gae do din may... Good, blame all the woees on establishment, thats what they need to own it... the ills are because of them.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

Apr 24, 2022
I know people will curse me for saying this, but I will drink.the poison
India in 90s had to pawn its gold reserves to imf .
Pakistan is not at that stage , good for Pakistan.
People will have to bear the burden for some years, 3 to 5 years .
Privatisation was the norm in india , many government owned psu etc were made private.


I understand their game , they want bring economic structure of countries across the world in thier fold .lets say a watch company makes watches in Pakistan, but it is government owned. It has not innovated its design in last 20 years, suddenly markets open up and foreign brands come in , people have more choice, the old company dies a slow death because people will now purchase watches from foreign brands ( I am not saying this, it is the classic argument of world Bank and imf is this, which is to bring in more and more competition to offer more "choices " to a country's people, what they won't tell you is that now they have complete control over your markets, even for consumer goods , I just tried to explain this with help of example of a watch company )
I can't think of any way , you guys can bypass imf , no matter what you do, and its a terrible thing .because who doesn't like subsidies and corporations don't give a damn to a far away countries poor folks and financial autonomy


If Pakistan finds a way to bypass imf , it will be a massive victory for Pakistan for years to come

I would not wish Any country to fall in a imf rabbit hole , plus privatisation etc brings massive mental stress of the employees and their families
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

Apr 24, 2022
In my opinion. Only method to blunt the final effect of imf rabbit hole is to have a robust private sector which is indigenous.
Again i will take example of watch company, in india it was the HMT, hindustan machine tools , which made watches, after 90s its sales dropped but this didn't allow cheap foreign brands from Japan or China to take hold , because we had Titan ( owned by Tata group ) watch brand , which absorbed many hmt employees and even today titan and its various subsidiaries such as sonata and fasttrack dominate the wrist watch market in India overall
If privatisation must take place , a domestic firm must acquire the government firm and not some far away foreign company.
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

Oct 26, 2009
I know people will curse me for saying this, but I will drink.the poison
India in 90s had to pawn its gold reserves to imf .
Pakistan is not at that stage , good for Pakistan.
People will have to bear the burden for some years, 3 to 5 years .
Privatisation was the norm in india , many government owned psu etc were made private.


I understand their game , they want bring economic structure of countries across the world in thier fold .lets say a watch company makes watches in Pakistan, but it is government owned. It has not innovated its design in last 20 years, suddenly markets open up and foreign brands come in , people have more choice, the old company dies a slow death because people will now purchase watches from foreign brands ( I am not saying this, it is the classic argument of world Bank and imf is this, which is to bring in more and more competition to offer more "choices " to a country's people, what they won't tell you is that now they have complete control over your markets, even for consumer goods , I just tried to explain this with help of example of a watch company )
I can't think of any way , you guys can bypass imf , no matter what you do, and its a terrible thing .because who doesn't like subsidies and corporations don't give a damn to a far away countries poor folks and financial autonomy


If Pakistan finds a way to bypass imf , it will be a massive victory for Pakistan for years to come

I would not wish Any country to fall in a imf rabbit hole , plus privatisation etc brings massive mental stress of the employees and their families
But what if we dont have the technical knowledge in our economy that is required to push the economy forward?.
What if that Knowledge is only available from outside sources?

Pakistan right now exports very low value goods like textile Food Leather Sportsgoods etc. And these exports cannot even cover the import bill of the most basic needs i.e Fuel , Medicine , Raw material not available in country , Heavy machinery etc.
If Foreign Entrants are not allowed in country what should we do?
Just pray that one day we will be able to make High value products that can increase our export value or Goods that can replace our imports like electronics Machines Automobiles.
 

