Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down

ISLAMABAD:The PML-N led coalition government wants the powerful circles of the country to take ownership of the “tough” economic decisions through the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, it emerged on Sunday.Sources in the ruling alliance told The Express Tribune that the multi-party government had been delaying the announcement of some key decisions aimed at steering the country out of its economic crisis as it wanted the powerful stakeholders on the same page before burning its political capital.“They [security establishment] sit in the NSC [meeting]. There is no security situation more important than a worsening economy,” a lawmaker in the ruling alliance said.“They cannot be mere spectators as the government makes tough decisions and burn its political capital to solve the grave economic problems that the PTI created during its four years. The same security establishment sat in the NSC meetings and supported those decisions,” he added.There is an ongoing stalemate between the government and the powerful stakeholders over the delay on ending subsidy on petroleum products to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.“If they [security establishment] don’t take ownership of the tough decisions, then it is best not to stay in the government,” the lawmaker added. “It’s not a question of assurance…it’s about the ownership of the decisions.”
When PTI govt was burning its political capital by raising dollar, fuel prices to fix the economic mess left behind by Patwari govt before it, no help came from establishment or media. Now all of a sudden this imported govt wants establishment's help so they don't lose political capital by taking the same tough and unpopular economic decisions PTI govt took to stabilize the economy. Ironically they are the same people who only months ago wanted establishment to become neural so that they could topple PTI govt. Now they are giving ultimatums that either establishment help them or they will resign. Hypocrites of the highest order...
@Ssan @ziaulislam @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52 @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @VCheng @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @Zibago @Zarvan @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @khail007 @koolio @Verve @HRK @AZADPAKISTAN2009
Tough economic steps ‘should be owned’ | The Express Tribune
Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down
tribune.com.pk
When PTI govt was burning its political capital by raising dollar, fuel prices to fix the economic mess left behind by Patwari govt before it, no help came from establishment or media. Now all of a sudden this imported govt wants establishment's help so they don't lose political capital by taking the same tough and unpopular economic decisions PTI govt took to stabilize the economy. Ironically they are the same people who only months ago wanted establishment to become neural so that they could topple PTI govt. Now they are giving ultimatums that either establishment help them or they will resign. Hypocrites of the highest order...
@Ssan @ziaulislam @Ghazwa-e-Hind @ghazi52 @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @El Sidd @VCheng @RescueRanger @Jungibaaz @Zibago @Zarvan @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @khail007 @koolio @Verve @HRK @AZADPAKISTAN2009