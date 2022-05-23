Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down

I know people will curse me for saying this, but I will drink.the poison

India in 90s had to pawn its gold reserves to imf .

Pakistan is not at that stage , good for Pakistan.

People will have to bear the burden for some years, 3 to 5 years .

Privatisation was the norm in india , many government owned psu etc were made private.





I understand their game , they want bring economic structure of countries across the world in thier fold .lets say a watch company makes watches in Pakistan, but it is government owned. It has not innovated its design in last 20 years, suddenly markets open up and foreign brands come in , people have more choice, the old company dies a slow death because people will now purchase watches from foreign brands ( I am not saying this, it is the classic argument of world Bank and imf is this, which is to bring in more and more competition to offer more "choices " to a country's people, what they won't tell you is that now they have complete control over your markets, even for consumer goods , I just tried to explain this with help of example of a watch company )

I can't think of any way , you guys can bypass imf , no matter what you do, and its a terrible thing .because who doesn't like subsidies and corporations don't give a damn to a far away countries poor folks and financial autonomy





If Pakistan finds a way to bypass imf , it will be a massive victory for Pakistan for years to come



I would not wish Any country to fall in a imf rabbit hole , plus privatisation etc brings massive mental stress of the employees and their families