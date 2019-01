Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the federal government is under immense pressure to strike deals with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,reportedSpeaking at an event in Jhelum on Saturday, the minister said PTI is receiving unsolicited advice from various quarters on how to deal with the cases against the former prime minister and former president.“Everyday, there is someone telling us that our anti-corruption efforts are hindering the functioning of the parliament. Some people are advising us to go easy on Zardari and Sharif; others want us to negotiate settlements,” said Chaudhry.“These people need to realise that until the PTI is in power and Imran Khan is prime minister of Pakistan, there will be no deals for the corrupt.”Reiterating accusations against Sharif and Zardari, the information minister said both political leaders were guilty of establishing fake companies to launder ill-gotten wealth.“They are a mafia, and generations of their families are reaping the benefits of their corruption,” said Chaudhry, adding that Imran Khan and the PTI will leave no stone unturned in efforts to expose the leadership of the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party.He claimed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will only witness better days ahead. “We are seven months into our tenure and there has been no corruption scandal against any federal minister,” said Chaudhry.On January 10, the federal government decided against removing names of 20 individuals – including Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah – from the Exit Control List (ECL).Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a federal cabinet meeting, Chaudhry had said the government would wait for the Supreme Court’s detailed verdict before taking a decision on the ECL matter.