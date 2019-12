In Punjab and KPK they voted for PTI and these Party did not deliver, the water, energy and waste management is in the same shape and is becoming more and more worst, tell me any main full steps and results of PTI in Punjab regarding saving and building water reservoirs, implementing and Punjab wide waste management system, and don't list the projects which were started or planed be the post-government, my family did vote for the PTI, but now we have to bore deeper to get drinking water, what we done wrong ? The Faults don't lie in the PTI itself but the incompetent staff which it employs, we need fresh generations highly educated working forces which are diploming, mastering bacheloring every year from our universities and are becoming a huge unemployed force!

