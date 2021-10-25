Govt to unfreeze accounts of TLP seminaries: Sheikh Rashid

Govt to unfreeze accounts of TLP seminaries: Rashid
Interior minister says cabinet to take up release of Saad Rizvi, other TLP demands on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of seminaries associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday.
Addressing the media, the federal minister said the accounts were being activated as of now, terming the ongoing dialogue with the banned outfit “good”.
The decision to unfreeze TLP’s assets came days after violent clashes in Lahore left three policemen and as many TLP workers dead. The TLP, however, managed to continue its march towards Islamabad despite hurdles.
Currently, they are staging a “peaceful protest” on GT Road, near Murdike, about 50km from the provincial capital, till the acceptance of their demands.
The decision to halt the march was taken after talks with Rashid who came back from Dubai to lead the dialogue.
As per the talks, Saad Rizvi, detained in a Lahore jail since April, will be released while his name will be removed from the Fourth Schedule as well. Moreover, cases against the banned outfit’s workers will be quashed.
Speaking about the dialogue process, the interior minister said he was chairing the meetings of the negotiating committee at the “insistence” of TLP chief Saad Rizvi. “Talks were still being held with the negotiating committee, and negotiations continued today as well,” he added.
According to Rashid, he signed the agreement and he will see to its compliance. “I am in favour of [peaceful] settlement,” he said, adding that after the government removed the containers, the banned religious part opened one side of the road for traffic.
Rashid added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday wherein the demands of the TLP, including the release of Saad Rizvi, will be discussed. For now, the government agreed to unfreeze the accounts linked to the outfits seminaries.
According to Rashid, peaceful protest is the right of political parties.
Interior minister says cabinet to take up release of Saad Rizvi, other TLP demands on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to unfreeze the bank accounts of seminaries associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday.
Addressing the media, the federal minister said the accounts were being activated as of now, terming the ongoing dialogue with the banned outfit “good”.
The decision to unfreeze TLP’s assets came days after violent clashes in Lahore left three policemen and as many TLP workers dead. The TLP, however, managed to continue its march towards Islamabad despite hurdles.
Currently, they are staging a “peaceful protest” on GT Road, near Murdike, about 50km from the provincial capital, till the acceptance of their demands.
The decision to halt the march was taken after talks with Rashid who came back from Dubai to lead the dialogue.
As per the talks, Saad Rizvi, detained in a Lahore jail since April, will be released while his name will be removed from the Fourth Schedule as well. Moreover, cases against the banned outfit’s workers will be quashed.
Speaking about the dialogue process, the interior minister said he was chairing the meetings of the negotiating committee at the “insistence” of TLP chief Saad Rizvi. “Talks were still being held with the negotiating committee, and negotiations continued today as well,” he added.
According to Rashid, he signed the agreement and he will see to its compliance. “I am in favour of [peaceful] settlement,” he said, adding that after the government removed the containers, the banned religious part opened one side of the road for traffic.
Rashid added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a cabinet meeting on Wednesday wherein the demands of the TLP, including the release of Saad Rizvi, will be discussed. For now, the government agreed to unfreeze the accounts linked to the outfits seminaries.
According to Rashid, peaceful protest is the right of political parties.
Govt to unfreeze accounts of TLP seminaries: Rashid | The Express Tribune
Interior minister says cabinet to take up release of Saad Rizvi, other TLP demands on Wednesday
tribune.com.pk