Govt to train returning workers according to their experience

BSS19 September, 2020, 07:35 pmLast modified: 19 September, 2020, 07:38 pmEmphasizing on language training, the minister said it would be easier to implement Bangabandhu’s dream of Sonar Bangla if more skilled workers could be sent abroadFile PhotoFile PhotoExpatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed today said that training and certification initiatives are being taken according to the experience of the workers returning from abroad."The government was planning to train and certify the workers, who have been returned from abroad, according to their experience to make them skilled manpower," he said.He was speaking as the chief guest at a view-exchange meeting with the principals of the Institute of Marine Technology and Technical Training Centers organised by the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training at its conference room, said a press release.He said the National Technical and Vocational Qualification Framework (NTVQF) level would be introduced in the courses of the technical training centers.Emphasizing on language training, the minister said it would be easier to implement Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla if more skilled workers could be sent abroad.Secretary General of Manpower Employment and Training Bureau M Shamsul Alam presided over the function while Secretary of the ministry Dr Ahmed Munirush Salehin and the Director (Training) of the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training also spoke.At the meeting, the secretary said there is no alternative to skills development for foreign employment. Noting that the government has also given priority to skill development, he said the ministry has chosen to develop the skills of expatriate workers as a pledge of the year.