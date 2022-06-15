What's new

Govt to tax remittences and exports for betterment of pakistan

Govt has decided to tax exports and remittences

Excellent decison will lead to increase in revenues for building metros, increase in current account deficit and increase in deficit

Most importantly it will update software of youthias

Ali Nawaz Awan - پہلے اوور سیز پاکستانیوں کا ووٹ کا حق ختم... | By Ali Nawaz Awan | پہلے اوور سیز پاکستانیوں کا ووٹ کا حق ختم کیا اب باہرسے آنے والی remittances پر ایڈوانس ٹیکس لگایا جس سے ہنڈی کی حوصلہ افزائی ہوگی نیب قوانین ختم کرنے...

84K views, 3.9K likes, 104 loves, 102 comments, 1.9K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Ali Nawaz Awan: پہلے اوور سیز پاکستانیوں کا ووٹ کا حق ختم کیا اب باہرسے آنے والی remittances پر ایڈوانس ٹیکس...
Great job
FB_IMG_1655014961666.jpg


FB_IMG_1654465053121.jpg


Remittences down by 10% YEAR TO YEAR FOR MAY!!
Screenshot_20220615-011103_Chrome.jpg
 
Olympus81 said:
Seems like they are purposely destroying Pakistan.
If you know anyone who works in the industry or is associated with it in Faisalabad, they'll tell you exactly this.

They are delibrately destroying gains made in last few years. N-league has always drawn its support from trader class i.e. importers and wholesellers who love ready made goods and hate paying any taxes on it. All this is to benefit these rent-seeking leaches only.

Manufacturing, employment, industrialization will take a hit as always.
 
I have no doubt that these dacoits have been installed to try and destroy the country, as per demands of WEF/illuminats/USA.
They here on mission to completely destroy remaining country so it can be surrendered.

Taxing exports and remittances is the very basics to destroy what was left…..ab to remittances hor kam hojaingi, aur exports b ruk jainge as it will be too costly
 
Remittances in general are expected to drop as west enters recession with high inflation. Overseas people will have less disposable income to send back home.

Taxing Remittances in such environment is just a bad decision. Will lead to drop in remittances and encourage people to move towards Hundi.
 
Seema establishment and govt along with bureaucracy wants to destroy Pakistan. I guess this nation deserves to be destroyed.
 

