Govt to tax remittences and exports for betterment of pakistan

Olympus81 said: Seems like they are purposely destroying Pakistan. Click to expand...

They are delibrately destroying gains made in last few years.

If you know anyone who works in the industry or is associated with it in Faisalabad, they'll tell you exactly this.N-league has always drawn its support from trader class i.e. importers and wholesellers who love ready made goods and hate paying any taxes on it. All this is to benefit these rent-seeking leaches only.Manufacturing, employment, industrialization will take a hit as always.