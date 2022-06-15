Govt to tax remittences and exports for betterment of pakistan

ziaulislam
Govt has decided to tax exports and remittences
Excellent decison will lead to increase in revenues for building metros, increase in current account deficit and increase in deficit
Most importantly it will update software of youthias
Great job
Remittences down by 10% YEAR TO YEAR FOR MAY!!
Ali Nawaz Awan - پہلے اوور سیز پاکستانیوں کا ووٹ کا حق ختم... | By Ali Nawaz Awan | پہلے اوور سیز پاکستانیوں کا ووٹ کا حق ختم کیا اب باہرسے آنے والی remittances پر ایڈوانس ٹیکس لگایا جس سے ہنڈی کی حوصلہ افزائی ہوگی نیب قوانین ختم کرنے...
