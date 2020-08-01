/ Register

Govt to take steps for integrated border system with Afghanistan

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Morpheus, Aug 1, 2020

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Govt to take steps for integrated border system with Afghanistan: Shibli Faraz
    Web Desk On Jul 31, 2020

    ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday said that the government will take measures for an integrated border system with Afghanistan to avoid any such incidents in the future, ARY News reported.

    Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan has strong relations with Afghanistan and both countries will normalize the situation at the borders.

    Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said that Afghan troops resorted to unprovoked firing on civilians gathered at Pakistan’s side of Chaman border.

    He said that the incident occurred when some people attempted to cross the border forcefully. Faraz maintained that some element involved in smuggling, provoked them to cross the border for their vested interest.

    Read More: Chaman border firing: Pakistani forces responded to protect local population: FO

    Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office (FO) had clarified that Pakistani troops had responded to protect the local population and acted only in self-defence when Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on innocent civilians gathered at the Chaman’s Friendship Gate.

    The FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said in a media statement that Afghan forces had opened unprovoked fire on innocent civilians gathered towards Pakistan’s side of the international border at the Friendship Gate Chaman on July 30.

    https://arynews.tv/en/govt-integrated-border-system-afghanistan/
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    That is definitely bad news for India, US and Afghanistan.

    India, US and Afghanistan have always opposed a border and proper visa system between Pakistan and Afghanistan. US statements at the highest level are testominy of this fact.

    India, US and Afghanistan also oppose fencing. These countries would rather have Afghans move freely into Pakistan. TTP would be able to freely spread terror in Pakistan. The Americans use the hoax argument of families on both sides. Thr American deep state is so concerned about families being separated, but don't care about Afghan terrorists butchering Pakistani lives.

    When you pose the question if Americans would allow Mexicans or others to enter US territory freely through the border area they get angry and upset. They like a wild wild west Pakistan border because it destabalises Pakistan.

    Good job by Pakistan. Close the border for a considerably lenghty period. Build proper checks and balances. Only allow a handful of Afghans to enter Pak territory after a thorough screening. Pakistan is for Pakistanis. Most Afghans come to Pakistan to spread instability and terror. Afghans are not welcome in Pakistan.
     
