Govt to stop PTI from long march to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

۔”ہاتھ ھے اللہ کا بندہ مومن کا ہاتھ

غالب و کار أفریں کار کشا کار ساز“​

”تھی نہ کچھ تیغ زنی اپنی حکومت کے لٸے

سر بکف پھرتے تھے کیا دہر میں دولت کے لٸے“​

”ہزاروں سال نرگس اپنی بے نوری پے روتی ھے

بڑی مشکل سے ہوتا ھے چمن میں دیدہ ور پیدا“​

.,.,Hats off to Imran khan. Salutation to his courage and perseverance in pursuit of his goal.For the past one month he is talking to massive gatherings almost every day stretching his lungs and heart and every muscle of his body to the extreme for almost an hour constantly. Not easy for a 70 years old man. It needs nerves of steel or a special divine source of energy which is humanly impossible.Well we better believe now that he is on a special mission from up above to steer Pakistan out of crisis and rank it among top countries. Yes, he is transforming the un controlled unaware ignorant and disunited directionless masses into a nation. There was a country but no nation. Soon there will be an esteemed nation to feel proud of themselves.Just see how things have reversed just in a short span of one month. While on one side there were 11 parties along with the strong power centres of the country and the global giant of USA and on the other side there was this lone warrior with matchless abilities to fight not believing in defeat or surrender. Then there was KUN FAYA KOON. But that also happens when there is some one who desrves it and Khan richly deserved it. Here the ALLMIGHTY said ok you did well enough and now in your desire there is my desire.He did it single handedly all alone he stood calling people to join him get behind him saying that i will take you to the right point.I shall not disappoint you believe me as I have faith in Allah and Muhammad Salallaho alaihay wa sallam, that I shall succeed by the Grace and mercy of Allah SWT because my intentions are right and I am not a dishonest and corrupt leader. And definitely Allah sends HIS approval and blessings upon true and sincere leaders who only fight for the cause of Allah۔He said he had no greed or lust for power and see how he walked out of the power corridors with no love lost for the throne. As Iqbal saidDear people of Pakistan do not lose him now. Know his worth and value and make him the light and star of your eyes. Such leaders are born once in centuries.With prayers for the success of IK and Pakistan.