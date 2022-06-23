What's new

Govt to speed up vaccination, testing as Covid cases rise

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
80,231
82
132,433
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.

Govt to speed up vaccination, testing as Covid cases rise

Ikram Junaidi
June 23, 2022


President Dr Arif Alvi receives a booster dose of vaccine at F-9 vaccination centre on Wednesday.—PPI

President Dr Arif Alvi receives a booster dose of vaccine at F-9 vaccination centre on Wednesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: As the country reported more than 200 cases of Covid-19 after a gap of two and a half months, the federal and provincial leadership gathered at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday to deliberate on the continuously changing situation.

It was decided to expedite the vaccination of citizens, as it was the best defence against the pandemic. Besides, the number of daily Covid tests, which has dropped fivefold over the last couple of months, will be increased to ascertain the actual number of infections across the country.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister of National Health Services (NHS) Abdul Qadir Patel in Islamabad. Representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the National Disaster Management Authority, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and the local administration also attended. Provincial representatives also participated virtually.

National Coordinator Maj Gen Aamer Ikram gave an overview of the current situation of Covid-19 and its vaccination status.

Federal, provincial leadership review situation
Click to expand...

It was informed that 85 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 93pc has been partially vaccinated. Besides, 100pc eligible population in Sindh has been fully vaccinated.

The minister advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against Covid transmission.

He said that keeping in view the current pandemic situation, the national positivity was below 2pc, which was credited to the healthcare system and stakeholders. Still, there was a need to remain alert and vigilant about the situation, he said.

“In view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should strictly monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entries. The CHE will be strengthened to enhance the functionality,” he said.

The CHE monitors health-related developments within and outside the country and issues advisories and takes steps to stop spread of diseases.

The meeting decided that non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and other measures would be taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister emphasised the importance of precautions, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for managing markets for Eidul Azha.
Data released by the NCOC shows that 204 new infections were reported. While Karachi reported 15.44pc positivity, cities which reported over 2pc positivity included Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Islamabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Lahore.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2022

www.dawn.com

Govt to speed up vaccination, testing as Covid cases rise

Provinces advised to administer booster doses on priority basis; NCOC notes 85pc eligible population fully vaccinated.
www.dawn.com
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,410
30
21,896
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Qadir Patel knows a thing or two about keeping people alive, after all he was up to the job saving the live's of PAC thugs!
 
Shakuni Mama

Shakuni Mama

BANNED
Aug 24, 2021
211
-2
223
Country
India
Location
India
ghazi52 said:
Besides, 100pc eligible population in Sindh has been fully vaccinated.
Click to expand...

Great to know. I thought Sindh and KPK or FATA will be lagging behind as compared to Punjab or Karachi but kudos to administration that they vaccinated everyone with two dose.

Jango said:
Qadir Patel knows a thing or two about keeping people alive, after all he was up to the job saving the live's of PAC thugs!
Click to expand...

Is not Patel a gujju surname ? issey b zabardasti convert kara diya kya :P
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions
Replies
0
Views
254
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
The world of vaccines, before and after COVID
Replies
0
Views
254
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
'Pakistan Setting Highest Vaccination Records Due To Door-To-Door Drive'
Replies
1
Views
328
Catalystic
C
ghazi52
Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain
Replies
0
Views
102
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine
Replies
1
Views
164
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom