Govt to soon launch 5G services for public: minister

Govt to soon launch 5G services for public: minister KARACHI: Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haque has said his ministry would soon introduce 5G technology for the public, which would prove to be an economic milestone

ByNovember 6, 2020Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Syed Aminul Haque has said his ministry would soon introduce 5G technology for the public, which would prove to be an economic milestone for the country.Addressing a ceremony of the National Incubator Centre here at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) on Friday, he said that Digital Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan under which connectivity in all cities of the country will be strengthened.Haque said that the number of national incubator centres in the country would be increased in the country as at present, there were only four such centres operational in the country.He refuted the impression that the IT ministry was not working in Sindh. “The government is serving the masses without any discrimination, keeping aside all political, linguistic and other discrimination.”Assuring youth of every possible help by the government, the minister urged the skilled youth to utilise their skills for the benefit of the country.He lauded the services of SSUET Vice Chancellor Javed Anwar and expressed hope that the varsity, under dynamic leadership of its vice chancellor, would soon become one of the best universities of the country.-----------------