Govt to set up Sanskrit cells in IITs to research ancient science

The_Showstopper

Mar 6, 2011

Mar 6, 2011
Premier engineering and scientific institutes run by the Centre, including the IITs, should have a Sanskrit cell to help students study ancient literature related to their fields, a panel set up by the education ministry has recommended.

The panel also wants these institutes to let students opt for internship in Sanskrit institutions for credit during the course of their study.

“If financial support is provided to such students their talent could be utilised in unravelling the scientific knowledge hidden in Sanskrit literature through small but focused projects,” the panel headed by a retired IAS officer N Gopalaswami has told the government.

Gopalaswami was the culture secretary and home secretary during the NDA government and was appointed to the election commission after his retirement. As the senior-most election commissioner, he was elevated as the chief election commissioner in 2006.

The panel – that was tasked with coming up with a 10-year roadmap for developing the language – recommended introducing Sanskrit as an optional language in undergraduate programmes and integrating it with other subjects.

In some ways, it is an unfinished agenda of the BJP-led government started by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. IIT Delhi had undertaken a project to introduce Sanskrit courses for undergraduate students.

The cell would facilitate study of science and technology in Sanskrit literature and inter disciplinary study of various modern subjects and its corresponding subjects in Sanskrit literature.

“Atharavaveda, Vaisheshika Darshana etc. are, it is acknowledged, the treasure house of scientific concepts which are hitherto studied from Science point of view. There are hundreds of works like Siddhanta Shiromani, Vriksha Ayurveda.., which are of great relevance in the context of research and innovation,” the Gopalaswami panel said.

The committee recommended the proposed cell offer various types of Sanskrit courses for the students in the campus for credits.

The panel also advocated setting up model Sanskrit-medium schools in every state.

Govt to set up Sanskrit cells in IITs to research ancient science | education$top | Hindustan Times
 
FULL_METAL

Mar 20, 2013

Mar 20, 2013
And yet again certain secular asses are on fire, perhaps like Pakistanis we should also accept that our history started with Bin qasim, that will surely restore the secular balance and heal OP's perpetual butthurt
 
J

jetray

Jan 23, 2016
FULL_METAL said:
and certain secular asses are on fire, perhaps like Pakistanis we should also accept that our history started with Bin qasim, that will surely restore the secular balance and heal OP's perpetual butthurt
Dont have any problem in investing funds on things that produce tangible result. But unfortunately it seems that every action in india tends to get colored in one way or another. Scientists and academics also should take the blame. Instead of having a scientific bent of mind they just end up favoring one group over other.

Its just like the JNU stuff, ppl can debate whether enough evidence was present or not. But instead chose to go extremes to impose their views on others and end up becoming anti-national .
 
Sky lord

Mar 20, 2015

Mar 20, 2015
Good move. Currently almost all research on Sanskrit is being done in Germany and US. good to bring some of it back to India.

Hopefully this doesn't get politicized like everything else seems to nowadays.
 
libertycall

Jan 13, 2016
FULL_METAL said:
And yet again certain secular asses are on fire, perhaps like Pakistanis we should also accept that our history started with Bin qasim, that will surely restore the secular balance and heal OP's perpetual butthurt
?? Why drag Pakistanis into it? My ancestors were the Kushans and the Suris. Don't make assumptions about what we think.
 
paritosh

Dec 26, 2008

Dec 26, 2008
What an idiotic thing to do!
Scientific secrets in ancient texts???
This is plain ridiculous. The ancient Indians were iron age people, just like the rest of the world.
There were no flying crafts, no plastic surgeries being performed, no men with 10 heads.

The govt. is becoming more and more ridiculous by the day.
 
TejasMk3

Jun 6, 2014
paritosh said:
no plastic surgeries being performed
Plastic surgery - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Reconstructive surgery techniques were being carried out in India by 800 BC.[7][8] Sushruta was a physician that made important contributions to the field of plastic and cataract surgery in 6th century BC.[9]The medical works of both Sushruta and Charak originally in Sanskrit were translated into the Arabic language during the Abbasid Caliphate in 750 AD.[10] The Arabic translations made their way into Europe via intermediaries.[10] In Italy the Branca family[11] of Sicily and Gaspare Tagliacozzi (Bologna) became familiar with the techniques of Sushruta.[10]


Statue of Sushrut, the Father of Plastic Surgery, at Haridwar

British physicians traveled to India to see rhinoplasties being performed by native methods.[12] Reports on Indian rhinoplasty performed by a Kumhar vaidya were published in the Gentleman's Magazine by 1794.[12] Joseph Constantine Carpue spent 20 years in India studying local plastic surgery methods.[12] Carpue was able to perform the first major surgery in the Western world by 1815.[13] Instruments described in the Sushruta Samhita were further modified in the Western world.[13]

Good move by the govt, esp in the medical field there is a lot of potential. Shouldve been done earlier.

See what China did:
How traditional Chinese medicine finally won its Nobel Prize - Quartz


Also see:
How Maths 'Nobel' winner Manjul Bhargava solved a 200-year-old number theory puzzle via Sanskrit texts and Rubik's Cube : World, News - India Today
 
paritosh

Dec 26, 2008

Dec 26, 2008
TejasMk3 said:
Plastic surgery - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Reconstructive surgery techniques were being carried out in India by 800 BC.[7][8] Sushruta was a physician that made important contributions to the field of plastic and cataract surgery in 6th century BC.[9]The medical works of both Sushruta and Charak originally in Sanskrit were translated into the Arabic language during the Abbasid Caliphate in 750 AD.[10] The Arabic translations made their way into Europe via intermediaries.[10] In Italy the Branca family[11] of Sicily and Gaspare Tagliacozzi (Bologna) became familiar with the techniques of Sushruta.[10]


Statue of Sushrut, the Father of Plastic Surgery, at Haridwar

British physicians traveled to India to see rhinoplasties being performed by native methods.[12] Reports on Indian rhinoplasty performed by a Kumhar vaidya were published in the Gentleman's Magazine by 1794.[12] Joseph Constantine Carpue spent 20 years in India studying local plastic surgery methods.[12] Carpue was able to perform the first major surgery in the Western world by 1815.[13] Instruments described in the Sushruta Samhita were further modified in the Western world.[13]

Good move by the govt, esp in the medical field there is a lot of potential. Shouldve been done earlier.

See what China did:
How traditional Chinese medicine finally won its Nobel Prize - Quartz


Also see:
How Maths 'Nobel' winner Manjul Bhargava solved a 200-year-old number theory puzzle via Sanskrit texts and Rubik's Cube : World, News - India Today
Why are there no more plastic surgeries being performed using techniques by Sushrut? Modern western techniques are far more advanced.


Surgerytimes History

All the cultures were dabbling in surgery and medicine using methods that have no merit in being studied today.
Why do you want to regress to a time when people would experiment on watermelons before making incisions using rusted tools causing diseases which were attributed to the wrath of god?
Idiotic.
 
libertycall

Jan 13, 2016
paritosh said:
Why are there no more plastic surgeries being performed using techniques by Sushrut? Modern western techniques are far more advanced.


Surgerytimes History

All the cultures were dabbling in surgery and medicine using methods that have no merit in being studied today.
Why do you want to regress to a time when people would experiment on watermelons before making incisions using rusted tools causing diseases which were attributed to the wrath of god?
Idiotic.
There may be some benefit in the medicines, but I can't think much of use can be found in the surgical techniques since most of the instruments that we have now are far superior.

Interestingly rhinoplasty was developed in the subcontinent because having your nose cut off was quite a common punishment.
 
mirage

mirage

Dec 5, 2015
paritosh said:
What an idiotic thing to do!
Scientific secrets in ancient texts???
This is plain ridiculous. The ancient Indians were iron age people, just like the rest of the world.
There were no flying crafts, no plastic surgeries being performed, no men with 10 heads.

The govt. is becoming more and more ridiculous by the day.
you can speak or think with limitations and your ideas are full of ignorance . assumptions are personal opition which are limitations for the human mind to explore the future and research about the past .
 
ito

ito

Jun 5, 2014
Syama Ayas said:
Not necessarily,

The need of the hour, research in the areas of Cyber Security and Material Sciences.

IITs do not even have a good Masters in Information Security.
Forcing people to learn Sanskrit is bad, but having a research department on Sanskrit is a welcome step. Sanskrit is part of our history and mother of many languages that we speak today. Seeing everything from a Hindutava lenses is as bad as denying our own history and culture. I would also welcome research department on urdu too.
 

