Govt to set up markets along Afghanistan, Iran borders

The Commerce Division has sought recommendations from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan governments before the implementation of the federal government’s decision.

The proposed areas for border markets in KP include Shaheedano Dhand in Kurram District, Kharlachi and Angor Adda in South Waziristan, Arundo in Lower Chitral, Gursal in Mohmand District and Ghulam Khan and Torkham borders.

#((( Details about Places of border markets along Iran border will be shared Soon as Pakistan discussed it with Iran in 2019 )))