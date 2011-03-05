Govt to set up 5 light engineering industrial parks

DalalErMaNodi
The government has decided to set up five dedicated light engineering industrial parks in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Jashore, Bogura and Narsingdi districts to utilise the potential of the domestic light engineering industry for national economic development.
At the same time, Light Engineering Training Institute will be also set up in the industrial parks in a bid to ensure the supply of skilled manpower for the industries.
Initiatives will be taken to increase the skills of indigenous manpower in training institutes using world class instructors and technology.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting today to decide on the implementation of the activities identified by the Ministry of Industry for the development of light engineering.
