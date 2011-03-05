What's new

Govt to set up 5 light engineering industrial parks

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,723
-509
4,642
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
1599575868984.png


The government has decided to set up five dedicated light engineering industrial parks in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Jashore, Bogura and Narsingdi districts to utilise the potential of the domestic light engineering industry for national economic development.

At the same time, Light Engineering Training Institute will be also set up in the industrial parks in a bid to ensure the supply of skilled manpower for the industries.

Initiatives will be taken to increase the skills of indigenous manpower in training institutes using world class instructors and technology.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting today to decide on the implementation of the activities identified by the Ministry of Industry for the development of light engineering.


Source
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Govt to set up modern light engineering park in future Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Morpheus Featured Govt set to launch portal to connect think tanks, academia with policymakers Social & Current Events 2
Morpheus Govt Sets Eyes On Generating 100,000 MW of Power by 2047 Pakistan Economy 9
Morpheus Govt set to introduce Public-Private Partnership Ordinance 2020 Pakistan Economy 5
Pakistan Ka Beta Govt to set up markets along Afghanistan, Iran borders - 2020 Pakistan Economy 1
P Featured SC dismisses govt plea to set aside order barring action on sugar commission report Pakistan Economy 3
Morpheus SC sets date for hearing of govt plea Insaf - Justice 0
Morpheus Govt sets new target of giving cash handouts to over 16m people Social & Current Events 2
313ghazi Govt sets condition to share Gwadar deal CPEC 0
R Apple's iPhone assembler Pegatron planning to set up in India as govt eases norms Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top