Govt to Re-Tender the M-6 Motorway Project After Receiving a Poor Response
Posted 1 hour ago by ProPK Staff
The government has decided to re-tender the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project which is estimated to be completed within Rs. 175 billion after receiving a poor response, with only one party showing interest in taking up the project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
A senior member of the National Highways Authority (NHA) revealed that only one party had shown interest in the project and had opted for a pre-bid qualification for the project. The government has evaluated the legal aspects regarding whether it should opt for either a single tender or a retender, the official added.
Sources said that the ongoing negotiations on how to proceed with the project structure were at a high-level with the Planning Ministry. There are several proposals for it, including one for the project to be divided into three packages.
Discussions with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are also underway, the NHA official added.
The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project involves the construction of a 306 km long, six-lane wide, access-controlled motorway, and is a critical component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is proposed to be a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad (the end of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway/M-9) and end at Naro Canal (the start of the Sukkur-Multan Motorway/M-5).
The project alignment passes through Jamshoro, Tando Adam, Hala, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Moro, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze, Mehrabpur, Rasoolpur, Larkana, Khairpur, and Sukkur.
An advertisement for the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project was placed in the national and international print media on 10 October 2016, inviting Expression of Interest (EoI) for the pre-qualification of firms.
The NHA bid opening/evaluation committee opened technical proposals on 14 February 2017. Following the finalization of the technical evaluation, the financial proposals by all the three bidders were opened on 7 March 2017, and the completion of the project was scheduled within three years at a cost of Rs. 175 billion.
However, the incumbent government had shelved Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M-6) project after assuming power.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had recently approved the project at a cost of Rs. 175 billion, and the paperwork for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway is currently being completed.
The NHA official further stated that the government is taking up the construction of other CPEC projects and that tenders for them and the crucial Kuchlak project had been invited. He added that the tenders were under evaluation and that road connectivity under the CPEC network would be improved after their completion.
The official also stated that the NHA is gradually developing an epoch-making CPEC project and that road infrastructure plays a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of the country. He further maintained that the responsibility for the construction and maintenance of motorways, national highways, and strategic roads had been assigned to the NHA.
