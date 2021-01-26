Govt to Provide Sehat Cards to All Families Across Punjab
Posted 20 mins ago by Raza Rizvi
The Punjab government has approved the issuance of Sehat Cards to all families across the province. Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, made this announcement in a press conference on Monday.
She said that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide better healthcare facilities to each citizen. She further added that the health insurance cards will be given to 29.3 million families by the end of December 2021.
The minister mentioned that the provincial government is developing nine new hospitals for the first time in the province.
In November last year, Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had introduced health cards in Punjab, pledging to expand its scope across the province in phases.
The Chief Minister had said while addressing a gathering last year,
CM Buzdar had announced that health cards would be issued to all government employees, journalists, and students of seminaries in the next phases.
He had told the participants that 5.1 million families had received Sehat Cards in the first phase of the program.It has been decided to expand the scope of the health insurance plan.
The Sehat Sahulat Program is one of the flagship projects of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that entitles the holders to get free treatment in any hospital across the country. The card will bear the medical expenses of up to Rs. 720,000 per annum. A pilot project in this regard was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, which was later expanded to Punjab in early 2020.Every citizen will receive the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence.
