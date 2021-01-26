What's new

Govt to Provide Sehat Cards to All Families Across Punjab

Posted 20 mins ago by Raza Rizvi



The Punjab government has approved the issuance of Sehat Cards to all families across the province. Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, made this announcement in a press conference on Monday.


She said that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to provide better healthcare facilities to each citizen. She further added that the health insurance cards will be given to 29.3 million families by the end of December 2021.
The minister mentioned that the provincial government is developing nine new hospitals for the first time in the province.

In November last year, Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, had introduced health cards in Punjab, pledging to expand its scope across the province in phases.
The Chief Minister had said while addressing a gathering last year,
It has been decided to expand the scope of the health insurance plan.
He had told the participants that 5.1 million families had received Sehat Cards in the first phase of the program.

CM Buzdar had announced that health cards would be issued to all government employees, journalists, and students of seminaries in the next phases.
Every citizen will receive the best medical facilities under the plan and no tolerance will be shown over any kind of negligence.
The Sehat Sahulat Program is one of the flagship projects of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that entitles the holders to get free treatment in any hospital across the country. The card will bear the medical expenses of up to Rs. 720,000 per annum. A pilot project in this regard was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, which was later expanded to Punjab in early 2020.

So KPK and Punjab both have it next Balochistan? Phir Bhutto?
 
PM Khan Announces Health Insurance for Every Citizen of Punjab

Posted 28 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has declared that every citizen of Punjab will receive health insurance by the end of this year.


The PM launched the Kamyab Kisan program during his day-long visit to Sahiwal to equip farmers with technical and financial assistance. He also announced Rs. 750,000 worth of health insurance for the residents of Sahiwal during the visit, and remarked that even developed nations do not have universal health coverage.

The PM announced that the government has picked a location to establish an industrial zone in Sahiwal and that youngsters will be hired for the industrial estate.
“For Sahiwal’s people, the most important requirement is an improved communication system. The government will prioritize the matter for road constructions in accordance with the Sahiwal’s need,” he stated.

PM Khan also revealed that the government is drafting a long-term policy for the agricultural sector and that it has been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He termed the initiatives taken by his government, including the Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan programs, as a ‘step to provide relief to the poor people’.
He added that the government is currently working to improve the country’s education system via the introduction of a uniform curriculum.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to introduce a new local government system in which the powers will be transferred to the grassroots level. [LG] elections will be held this year and under the new local government system, and people will get their issues resolved while staying at their homes.
PM Khan Announces Health Insurance for Every Citizen of Punjab

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has declared that every citizen of Punjab will receive health insurance by the end of
