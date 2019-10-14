What's new

Govt to Pay Female Students of Class 6 to 12

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,870
-1
3,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Govt to Pay Female Students of Class 6 to 12

Posted 8 hours ago by Raza Rizvi



The Balochistan government has announced to launch a stipend program for female students of grades 6 to 12.
Finance Secretary, Noor ul Haq Baloch, said that up to Rs. 1,000 per month will be provided to boost the literacy rate among female students.

Baloch said that 110,000 girls are currently studying in these grades in the province, and hoped that the stipend scheme will double the enrollment in less than a year.
Under the proposed program, the Balochistan government will be paying Rs. 500 to every girl at the lower level, Rs. 800 in secondary school and Rs. 1000 at the intermediate level.
Click to expand...
The Finance Secretary said that Rs. 1.2 billion will be spent on this program, adding that the amount will be directly transferred to students’ bank accounts.

Baloch noted that the scheme has been forwarded to the provincial cabinet for review. If approved, it will be implemented from January 1, 2021.

propakistani.pk

Govt to Pay Female Students of Class 6 to 12

The Balochistan government has announced to launch a stipend program for female students of grades 6 to 12. Finance Secretary,
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
---------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

G
Nitya (Advocate) and Nandini (Sociologist) visit Kashmir October 5th-9th
Replies
4
Views
525
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
G
saiyan0321
Governance of Azad Kashmir
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
25K
VCheng
VCheng
MohitV
Pages from the Book ‘The Mitrokhin Archive II: The KGB and India
Replies
1
Views
111K
MohitV
MohitV
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
2K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top