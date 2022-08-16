Govt to offer 51% stakes in PIA, Roosevelt to Qatar​

Mav3rick said: There is no argument on PTI mulk bech rahi thi, I see no evidence of it. PTI and Imran Khan especially, in my opinion, are just most incompetent (they are corrupt too but so is absolutely everyone in Pakistan). Click to expand...

As for the entire sage of PIA and Roosevelt, I have no knowledge of it so cannot comment on the pros and cons. However, I am a big supporter of selling all our SOE's by privatizing them to Pakistanis. Pakistanis can not only buy them all but run them into profit making entities within a few years; I imagine Pakistanis can also buy the SOE's in foreign payment, if the Government so desires. I further believe that the SOE's, Utilities and autonomous bodies should themselves fix the circular debt issue by ensuring that there are neither any line losses, nor any theft of utilities (non-payment of dues, kunda etc.).



The Government, IMO, should focus on Governing, defending the constitution by positive amendments, law giving and law implementation. The fool I am, I also have the opinion that most Government institutions such as police, FIA, NAB etc., should generate their own budget like the SBP does. rather than to be a burden on the Government. Click to expand...

The Government, IMO, should focus on Governing, defending the constitution by positive amendments, law giving and law implementation Click to expand...

Following up from my initial comment and looking from a purely aviation perspective, would be interesting the direction Qatar takes with this.With Emirates growing by leaps and bounds, and Etihad not doing so well...Qatar has been looking in the past year to pick up the demand left over by Etihad. Their attempts thus far have not quite been frtuitful in making Doha a preferred transit hub.Will they try and counter the Emirates stronghold on Pakistan slots through PIA and get a larger passenger share? Because they tried to, but couldn't do it through other means before. They tried lobbying against Emirates, but failed. Air Arabia also tried to play clever with Fly Jinnah and get some sort of traffic but they ran into legal problems. Or will they use influence to get more slots for Pakistan and capture some of the traffic?This was often repeated by the N supporters, so I was just wondering if you are from the same school of thought.I agree with your points above. And this is what I have been advocating for long as well. Government has no business runnning a business, or fixing crop prices on one end but leave to the market at the other.BUT, this should be done through a competitive process rather than changing a law and handing it over preferentialy. Handing over SOE's to private entities is the way to go...but in the absence of strong laws and private interests, a fair process becomes a wet dream.Look at Air India, the govt privatized it and sold it to Tata, and look at it now...it's completely transformed. The same should be done to PIA, but this is not the manner it should be done in.Yahan har kisi ko apna kaam karnay kay bajaye doosray kay kaam main zyada interest hota hai. You have legislators more interested in setting up a water pump or a sewerage drain and putting up a board rather than legislating. The absence of a local government system shows. But well, this is for another thread.