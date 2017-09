Gov’t to issue NVC to fleeing Bengalis

“We will accept Bengalis who fled to Bangladesh and already planned to issue NVC to them. After issuing NVC, if they wanted to become Myanmar citizenship, they can apply. We are going to designate NVC Bengali card holders as citizenship in accordance with 1982 Citizenship Law,” said Thein Swe.





“We have a list about whether the Bengalis came from Myanmar or not and we are going to check those Bengalis who fled to Bangladesh in accordance with our list. And then we are going to accept real Bengalis again after holding discussion with the Bangladesh so also we will accept them after designating the places and date. We have a list of Bengalis who were accepted in 1993. We are going to carry out verification process depending on 1993 agreement,” said Thein Swe.