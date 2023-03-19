What's new

Govt to introduce fuel subsidy of Rs50 per liter for poor

Shehbaz suggests inclusion of bikes, rickshaws, small vehicles, including 800cc cars, in petroleum relief package
19192104f63bcef.jpg

With soaring inflation levels breaking the backs of the masses, the government has decided to introduce a petroleum package of up to Rs50 per liter for the low-income stratum of society.

Chairing a meeting on a petroleum relief package in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister has directed that up to Rs50 per liter be allocated for the petroleum subsidy.

He also sought early completion of an implementation plan for the petroleum subsidy.

Also Read: Nawaz wants law to take course against PTI workers who attacked cops

Shehbaz says that despite severe economic challenges, he is trying to help the poor in every possible way. He directed for fast tracking the plan for the subsidy program.

The prime minister has also remarked that for an effective implementation, the institutions concerned should formulate a comprehensive strategy with mutual cooperation.

He also suggested the inclusion of motorcycles, rickshaws and other small vehicles, including 800cc cars, in the plan.

Also Read: Weekly inflation reaches 45.64 percent: SPI data shows

The meeting was briefed on a strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to low-income people.
Shehbaz believed the petroleum subsidy will directly lead to relief for the poor.
Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed the prime minister on the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1637463107856478209
www.samaaenglish.tv

Govt to introduce fuel subsidy of Rs50 per liter for poor

Shehbaz suggests inclusion of bikes, rickshaws, small vehicles, including 800cc cars, in petroleum relief package
www.samaaenglish.tv
www.geo.tv

'Petrol relief package' announced for motorcyclists, small car owners

People belonging to low-income sector to be given subsidy of Rs50 per litre under petroleum relief package
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
arynews.tv

Govt announces Rs50 per litre subsidy on fuel for poor

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said low income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs 50 per liter on fuel under petroleum relief
arynews.tv arynews.tv


 
International Oil prices dropped $50/bbl since May, almost half price now aur Yae chutu qom ko abhi b 50 Rupee dy ker phudu liga rhy hain.
 

