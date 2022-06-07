What's new

Govt to impose 30% on IT Exports & Services

SEOminati

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
These are speculations until official but generating revenue from IT exports, petrol, GST, automotives is the easiest way for governments to literally do nothing and still get a lot in return. But khair when there's a will there's a way. No way I would let this or even IK government take my earnings my literally providing nothing in return. 20% Upwork and Fiverr lete hai because they connect buyer and seller or government?
 
Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

Mar 2, 2022
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534045263362400262

If its happen I dont know we would be short of billions next years we are already short from $3.5 billion to $2.5 billion and this tax will reduce our IT industry.
Well there goes my dream of seeing mini Silicone vallies all over Pakistan just like Israel 🥺😥

It was supposed to be 10 years tax free.

There go the billions I dreamed would come towards Pakistani youth. Especially women who were widowed by terrorism. They could've worked from home to provide for their families. Now the chances of that are much dimmer.

I guess this is why people are hesitant to invest in Pakistan.

One month one party does everything great. Then second month either reverses those steps or some General brings in a totally new party that fukcs everything up.
 
AZ1

AZ1

Jul 25, 2017
SEOminati said:
thats correct, govt getting dollars in return dont know why imposing such tax wi help and what
thats correct, govt getting dollars in return dont know why imposing such tax wi help and what

SEOminati said:
thats correct, govt getting dollars in return dont know why imposing such tax wi help and what
thats correct, govt getting dollars in return dont know why imposing such tax wi help and what
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
30% Tax on IT exports, 20% on salaries.

End of the day, the IT industry is going to hit the buffers as everybody jumps ship.

Cocomo/DHA me invest karo bharwo! IT IT lgai hui hai.
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

Mar 24, 2011
Tax on IT exports . hain?
are they trying to make the pricing less competitive?

One should be taxing IT imports instead.
 

