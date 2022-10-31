Govt to implement 30-year plan for expanding nation-wide rail connectivity Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque today said the government has taken a 30-year programme for developing and expanding country-wide railway connectivity. "The government has taken 30-year extensive programme aiming to enhance railway connectivity to southern and coastal region for brining...

31 October, 2022, 06:20 pmLast modified: 31 October, 2022, 07:27 pmPhoto: CollectedPhoto: Collected"The government has taken 30-year extensive programme aiming to enhance railway connectivity to southern and coastal region for brining a revolutionary change in railway communication across the country",he said.The minister said this responding to a supplementary query on behalf of Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon made by treasury bench lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 in the Jatiya Sangsad during question-answer session.The newly enhanced programme will cover the railway connectivity to Satkhira, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Meherpur and Manikganj and now the feasibility study is underway in this regard, said the minister.To develop railway communication, Dr Razzaque said the government has procured 300 meter gauge, 50 broad gauge passenger coaches from Indonesia in last ten years.Even the government also has procured 120 broad gauge passenger coaches from India during that time.Apart from this, procurement of more 150 meter gauge,200 broad gauge passenger coaches from South Korea and 100 broad gauge railway coaches from China is now underway.Blaming the BNP government led by Begum Khaleda Zia, the agriculture minister said the then BNP government had destroyed different important sector including the railway during their regime while the British colonial government had established a developed railway communication across the Indian subcontinent.On the other hand, the ruling Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after coming to power has taken and implemented various programmes to make the railway sector viable for the people, the minister added.