What's new

Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,416
17
23,564
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1651749677033.png

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims about foreign conspiracy

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister she said that the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to raise a finger on him.

Imran Khan had made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide mammoth corruption under his rule.

The information minister dubbed PTI claims about foreign conspiracy as “a spectacle” and said that Imran Khan cannot hide his incompetence behind foreign conspiracy claims.

Marriyum said that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting and after the inquiry its report would be made public.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this drama of allegations should come to an end. She said those who are hurling allegations of foreign conspiracy will have to face the law after the findings of the inquiry commission.

The Information Minister said that the people are bearing the brunt of the incompetence and loot of the last government. She said the PTI government destroyed the economy and left behind the landmines.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is also determined to protect freedom of expression, which had become obscure in last government.

Earlier, in a series of tweets today [Thursday], Information Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

She said there were no longer queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.

dunyanews.tv

Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

Imran Khan made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide corruption: Info Minister
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,959
2
5,107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Chors planning to give themselves a clean chit, how wonderful... But, not acceptable. It must be independent and open as suggested by IK, anything short of it is unacceptable.

On a side note, this woman is visual pollution.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,323
-1
11,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 841059
Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims about foreign conspiracy

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister she said that the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to raise a finger on him.

Imran Khan had made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide mammoth corruption under his rule.

The information minister dubbed PTI claims about foreign conspiracy as “a spectacle” and said that Imran Khan cannot hide his incompetence behind foreign conspiracy claims.

Marriyum said that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting and after the inquiry its report would be made public.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this drama of allegations should come to an end. She said those who are hurling allegations of foreign conspiracy will have to face the law after the findings of the inquiry commission.

The Information Minister said that the people are bearing the brunt of the incompetence and loot of the last government. She said the PTI government destroyed the economy and left behind the landmines.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is also determined to protect freedom of expression, which had become obscure in last government.

Earlier, in a series of tweets today [Thursday], Information Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

She said there were no longer queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.

dunyanews.tv

Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

Imran Khan made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide corruption: Info Minister
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
Those who were parts of US conspiracy , those who never believed the letter is real , now will investigate the letter gate ........... :lol: no one going to believe on you traitors and criminals
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,997
185
32,212
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan
Zinda hae Daddoo zinda hae!

Zinda hae Mifta zinda hae!

The Rise of Daddooismo within Khottacracy is truly remarkable... where 'ability' to serve is rewarded!

The said tribunal must be headed by MirJaffar!

Never a dull moment in this KhottacracyNizam!


Mangus
 
SD 10

SD 10

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
2,037
0
2,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 841059
Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to investigate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claims about foreign conspiracy

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister she said that the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to raise a finger on him.

Imran Khan had made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide mammoth corruption under his rule.

The information minister dubbed PTI claims about foreign conspiracy as “a spectacle” and said that Imran Khan cannot hide his incompetence behind foreign conspiracy claims.

Marriyum said that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting and after the inquiry its report would be made public.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said this drama of allegations should come to an end. She said those who are hurling allegations of foreign conspiracy will have to face the law after the findings of the inquiry commission.

The Information Minister said that the people are bearing the brunt of the incompetence and loot of the last government. She said the PTI government destroyed the economy and left behind the landmines.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is also determined to protect freedom of expression, which had become obscure in last government.

Earlier, in a series of tweets today [Thursday], Information Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given relief in a matter of two weeks to the masses hit hard by the inflation of the last four years.

She said there were no longer queues of mothers, sisters and daughters outside the utility stores in the holy month of Ramadan for the purchase of one kilogram of sugar. She said the people today are getting cheap flour, sugar and ghee.

She pointed out that the prices of these essential items were at a record level during the era of Imran Khan.

Criticizing the policies of previous government, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to save the people as much as possible from the burden of incompetence and loot of Imran Khan.

The Information Minister said that business partnerships are now being forged with the brotherly countries of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the country’s development.

dunyanews.tv

Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy

Imran Khan made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide corruption: Info Minister
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
Click to expand...
who the hell accepts this govt or its formed commissions!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Black.Mamba
Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6
2
Replies
22
Views
663
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
HAIDER
  • Locked
No trust motion against Imran Khan
29 30 31 32 33 34
Replies
497
Views
18K
The Eagle
The Eagle
K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
283
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Salza
PM Imran ready to show letter on 'foreign conspiracy' to CJP: Asad Umar
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
4K
HRK
HRK
ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
138
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom