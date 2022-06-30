What's new

Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,982
16
24,539
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656612505876.png

  • Commission’s investigation will be open to public
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says commission will investigate wrong decisions taken by Imran Khan.
  • "Pakistan is currently going through the worst energy crisis," Ahsan Iqbal adds.
ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced the coalition government is forming a commission to probe the wrong decisions taken by former prime minister Imran Khan which led to massive losses in the petroleum sector.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Abbasi said: “Commission will be formed to examine the losses in the petroleum sector and will investigate the wrong decisions taken by the previous government.”

The former prime minister also added that the commission’s investigation will be open to the public, adding that reasons for the increase in circular debt will be bought forward.

Related items​


“The country lost millions of rupees due to the decisions taken by Imran Khan and his cabinet,” he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal highlighted that Pakistan is currently going through the "worst energy crisis". “Prolonged load shedding is affecting the people and industries,” he maintained, adding that Imran Khan due to delay in decision making pushed the country towards this crisis.

The planning minister further added that it is because of Imran Khan and his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the coalition government had to take tough decisions.
www.geo.tv

Govt to form commission to probe losses incurred in petroleum sector during PTI tenure

Commission’s investigation will be open to public; will investigate wrong decisions taken by Imran Khan, says Shahid Khaqan
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy
2
Replies
18
Views
466
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A commission Should be made to probe who brought Imran to power: Fazlul Rahman
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
887
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
muhammadhafeezmalik
Body formed to probe claims Imran was bribed to ‘protect’ real estate firm
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
'Difficult decisions' taken to save Pakistan from destruction, says Musadik
2
Replies
16
Views
502
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zibago
PMLN government to end PTI relief package, amnesty scheme and reduction in petroleum prices
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom