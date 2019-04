Govt to fix charges of private hospitals



The government is planning to fix the charges of services provided by private hospitals and health clinics like public hospitals.Health Minister Zahid Malik said it on Monday at a media conference at the Secretariat ahead of the National Health Service Week."It's a complex process but once implemented, it'll help ensure that the service seekers aren't cheated," added he, as per a report on UNB.Malik said the private hospitals have been asked to submit a list of service fees. The government will then grade the quality of services and finalise the chart.