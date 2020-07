The Newspaper's Reporter

Updated 23 Jul, 2020



Secretary MNFSR said the government was subsidising wheat imports to ensure that consumers in the country have access to the commodity at affordable price. —Reuters/File ​

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) on Wednesday assured wheat importers of all possible assistance including transportation of the commodity once shipments arrive in the country. ​



During a meeting with Secretary MNFSR Omer Hamid Khan, wheat importers requested the ministry for facilitation in berthing, storage and clearances upon landing of wheat shipments.



It may be recalled that the private sector has placed orders for 270,000 metric tonnes of wheat which will arrive in the country in four vessels during the next two months.



Khan assured importers of facilitation and taking decisions at the earliest to allow the required consignments to arrive on time. The legitimate concerns of importers will be solved at the earliest, he further assured.



Secretary MNFSR said the government was subsidising wheat imports to ensure that consumers in the country have access to the commodity at affordable price. In view of the current supply issues during the harvesting season, the federal government has announced import of wheat for uninterrupted supply.



Meanwhile, the MNFSR was working on implementing agriculture fiscal package.