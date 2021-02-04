Govt to Expedite Installation of Cameras in Sugar Mills
Posted 3 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The federal government has decided to speed up the installation of surveillance cameras in sugar mills across the country in an attempt to curb rampant tax evasion.
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan presided over a meeting in which decisions regarding the prices of basic necessities and tax-related issues were discussed.
The premier directed the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to provide the details of taxes collected on sugar by the provincial governments.
The attendees of the meeting decided to terminate the market committees in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and to transfer their responsibility to the concerned district and tehsil administration until the formation of committees with competent individuals.
The attendees also resolved to take action against the concerned assistant commissioners if the issued price list is not implemented.
PM Khan ordered the utility store management to ensure the adequate availability of basic necessities, adding that, “estimation of essential commodities like wheat and sugar for the future should be completed as soon as possible”.
The meeting was also attended by the federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries, and other senior officers.
+++++++++++++
Posted 3 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The federal government has decided to speed up the installation of surveillance cameras in sugar mills across the country in an attempt to curb rampant tax evasion.
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan presided over a meeting in which decisions regarding the prices of basic necessities and tax-related issues were discussed.
The premier directed the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to provide the details of taxes collected on sugar by the provincial governments.
The attendees of the meeting decided to terminate the market committees in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and to transfer their responsibility to the concerned district and tehsil administration until the formation of committees with competent individuals.
The attendees also resolved to take action against the concerned assistant commissioners if the issued price list is not implemented.
PM Khan ordered the utility store management to ensure the adequate availability of basic necessities, adding that, “estimation of essential commodities like wheat and sugar for the future should be completed as soon as possible”.
The meeting was also attended by the federal and provincial ministers, secretaries, chief secretaries, and other senior officers.
Govt to Expedite Installation of Cameras in Sugar Mills
The federal government has decided to speed up the installation of surveillance cameras in sugar mills across the country in
propakistani.pk