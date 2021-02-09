Govt to Establish Land Asset Management Authority to Recover Encroached Property
Posted 2 seconds ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The federal government has decided to establish a Land Asset Management Authority to recover 1,200 acres of land belonging to Pakistan Railways and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from all over Pakistan.
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Cabinet and inquired about the previously proposed ‘Land Bank Cell’. He was informed that the Land Asset Management Authority was being established instead of the Land Bank Cell to aid in resolving encroachment issues.
The PM expressed his concerns about the issue of illegal land encroachments that had allegedly involved certain politicians and directed the authorities to meet with relevant stakeholders on the issue.
The Minister for Law suggested that the help of the Supreme Court could be taken under Article 184 to deal with the encroachments on 1,200 acres of the CAA’s land in Karachi and Pakistan Railway’s land all over Pakistan.
The PM was apprised that a draft anti-encroachment law is being prepared and vetted by the Ministry of Law.
