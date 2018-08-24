/ Register

Govt to establish electronic city in Sylhet

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by BDforever, Jan 16, 2016.

  Jan 16, 2016 #1
    BDforever

    BDforever ELITE MEMBER

    Parliamentary Standing Committee on Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology on Thursday disclosed that the works for establishing an electronic city at Companyganj upazila in Sylhet are underway and the works of Taka seven crore has already been completed, reports BSS. The ICT Division has taken the project to establish the electronic city in 162 acres of land at Companyganj upazila, this was revealed at a meeting of the committee at the Sangsad Bhaban. Presided over by Committee Chairman Imran Ahmed, the meeting was attended by State Minister for Post and Telecommunication Tarana Halim, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Moyazzam Hossain Ratan, Shawkat Hasanur Rahman (Rimon), Sharid Ahmed, Kazi Feroz Rashid and Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia. The project sources said an electronic city will be set up with three types of facilities -- training centre, ICT parks and electronic project. At the meeting, the committee made a recommendation to the ministry to take necessary measures for ensuring proper monitoring over the development project under ICT division.
    source: Govt to establish electronic city in Sylhet
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 8:00 PM #2
    Homo Sapiens

    Homo Sapiens SENIOR MEMBER

    Green city Sylhet.
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 10:32 PM #3
    Cycle Macson

    Cycle Macson SENIOR MEMBER

    Ah, our Shahi Eidgah.

    BTW, that is a bazar area! Not really a good place for making Green Sylhet type video...
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 10:52 PM #4
    greenhawk

    greenhawk FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Companyganj. What a name!
     
