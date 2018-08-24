Govt to establish electronic city in Sylhet

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology on Thursday disclosed that the works for establishing an electronic city at Companyganj upazila in Sylhet are underway and the works of Taka seven crore has already been completed, reports BSS. The ICT Division has taken the project to establish the electronic city in 162 acres of land at Companyganj upazila, this was revealed at a meeting of the committee at the Sangsad Bhaban. Presided over by Committee Chairman Imran Ahmed, the meeting was attended by State Minister for Post and Telecommunication Tarana Halim, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Moyazzam Hossain Ratan, Shawkat Hasanur Rahman (Rimon), Sharid Ahmed, Kazi Feroz Rashid and Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia. The project sources said an electronic city will be set up with three types of facilities -- training centre, ICT parks and electronic project. At the meeting, the committee made a recommendation to the ministry to take necessary measures for ensuring proper monitoring over the development project under ICT division.