Govt to complete its constitutional term, PM and allies decide

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
1652814036233.png

In a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday government allies have assured PM Shehbaz that they are with the government and will support every decision for economic stability while also rejecting Imran’s immediate election demand vow to complete the government its constitutional term.

The meeting of the coalition parties held to discuss the situation appeared after the apex court’s decision regarding the interpretation of Article 63A.

Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former president Asif Ali Zardari, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, federal prime ministers Nazir Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and Maryam Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.

Sources privy to the development said that it was decided in the meeting that immediate legal opinion should be taken on the decision of the Supreme Court and electoral reforms for the next elections should be completed soon.

The allies suggested that the economic team should take immediate steps to stabilize the value of the rupee and finalize the IMF program for the betterment of the economy.

Coalition leaders also pledged to support the government s tough decisions to improve the economy.

It was discussed in the meeting that they are ready to deal with the possible political crisis in Punjab after the apex court verdict.

Earlier today, Federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposed going for general elections in the country immediately.

According to sources, during the meeting, the Cabinet rejected the report of the Retirement Directory while the meeting while expressing deep concern over recent incidents of terrorism in Karachi directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take all measures for maintaining law and order in collaboration with the Sindh government.

During the Cabinet meeting, it was directed to increase the exports of Information Technology (IT) sector in two years. The recommendations of the Ministry of IT on increasing exports were accepted.

Sources further said that the SBP s summary of printing commemorative notes on the occasion of Pakistan s 75th anniversary was rejected. The printing of these commemorative notes will cost $6.64 million. Commemorative currency notes are to be printed by a foreign company.

On this occasion Shehbaz Sharif said that the country is suffering from severe economic crisis and in such a case, huge expenditure cannot be incurred, while the country cannot afford wasteful spending in the worst economic crisis. “The design of existing currency notes should be changed on the 75th anniversary, he said.

Govt to complete its constitutional term, PM and allies decide

Coalition leaders also pledged to support the government's tough decisions to improve the economy
Govt decides to complete tenure: sources

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting of coalition partners; decides to stay in power till August 2023
'Govt will complete its constitutional term by August 2023' - Jasarat

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided that the government will complete its constitutional term by August 2023. The meeting of the allies chaired by the Prime Minister considered the political and economic situation of the country and...
G

Gripen9

Apr 15, 2019
Lol…
They currently have 1 vote majority. Expect MQM to pull out within a few days.

You lot have fucked up the whole country for your selfish gains.


Kukri is gone in Punjab as well.

Buzdar just called Hamza to leave the AC at 16c, he will be there soon.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Govt decides to complete tenure: sources

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting of coalition partners; decides to stay in power till August 2023
'Govt will complete its constitutional term by August 2023' - Jasarat

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided that the government will complete its constitutional term by August 2023. The meeting of the allies chaired by the Prime Minister considered the political and economic situation of the country and...
Look at that MQM harami. B*tching about PPP and Bhuttos but now sat next to Miss Bilawal. Did he not change is colours overnight.
 

