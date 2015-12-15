Amavous said: All these arms vendors should be thankful to China for bringing out Indian establishment's insecurities out in the open. Every arms vendor in the world will milk this "Indian Cow"



Even if Pakistan tries a little harder, POF can get an ammunition order from India. Click to expand...

We are always thankful to China and Pakistan to take fights with us and in turn help us in reducing our technology gaps and develop our private industry. Without you guys, we would have never reached the level we are at right now.Keep it coming!