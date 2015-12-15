What's new

Featured Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China

I

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,358
-6
7,500
Country
India
Location
India
The Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to clear a US 2 billion acquisition of 2 PHALCON AWACS.
The Cabinet Committee on Security is expected to clear a US 2 billion acquisition of 2 PHALCON AWACS.

Spurred by the stand-off with People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh, the Narendra Modi government is all set to clear acquisition of two PHALCON airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) as early as next week. India has three PHALCON AWACS with a 360 degree rotodome mounted on top of the aircraft and two DRDO-built AWACS with 240 degree rotodome. China has 28 AWACS and Pakistan has seven for directing the air battle in the worst case scenario.

While the government is tight-lipped about the entire process, the acquisition was given a final official go last week and has been put up before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). This is the second time it has reached the CCS. The last time, the CCS sent the proposal back to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and sought some clarifications.
The PHALCON radar is going to cost about $1 billion with another $1 billion going towards the purchase of the platform, in this case Russian A-50 aircraft. The radar and the platform will be integrated in Israel. It will take about two to three years for the delivery of the complete system.

The need for more AWACS was first felt during the Pakistani aerial dogfight after the February 26 Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force. While Pakistan was flying two Swedish made AWACS round the clock to detect and repel any intrusion into its air space, the IAF was, at times vulnerable due to the limitation of its resources. The requirement for more AWACS or eyes in the sky were felt after the PLA unilateral aggression in East Ladakh and their reluctance to restore status quo ante even after the Special Representatives on both sides agreed to both dis-engagement and de-escalation.


Apart from this the Modi government has decided to push road connectivity towards the Daulat Beg Oldie sector with the Border Roads Organization asking permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs to cut a road over the glaciated Saser La to link up DBO with Sansoma via Murgo as an alternate to the Darbuk-Shyok-DBO road.
The BRO has already built the road from Murgo to Saser Brangsa, which sits on the mouth of the Saser La. Even though Saser La is a glaciated moraine, the BRO has the ability to build a road over it for the present and a tunnel under the permafrost in the future. Once the road is built, it will allow Indian Army to rapidly move troops from the Siachen sector into Sub-Sector North depending on the requirement. Sansoma, on the banks of Nubra River is an important logistics base for the Siachen Glacier troop deployments.
Apart from the high value AWACS, the Indian Army is also acquiring 200 tactical drones for its battalion commanders so that the immediate battle theatre is transparent. This drone has been developed locally in collaboration with the DRDO and has undergone trials.


www.hindustantimes.com

Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China

Apart from the high-value AWACS system, the Indian Army is also acquiring 200 tactical drones developed by DRDO for its battalion commanders
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Amavous

Amavous

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2012
550
0
1,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All these arms vendors should be thankful to China for bringing out Indian establishment's insecurities out in the open. Every arms vendor in the world will milk this "Indian Cow"

Even if Pakistan tries a little harder, POF can get an ammunition order from India.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
5,941
7
8,528
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
2 AWACS for 2 billion dollars bloody hell. Feels like everyone is taking Indians for a ride now a days.:rofl:.I hope it is Gold platted and diamond studded for India to be willing to spend a billion for just one AWACS.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
5,941
7
8,528
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
The two new Phalcon AWACS will have several improvements in datalinks. will support CEC capabilty
Click to expand...
Even if gold platted it is still not worth 1 billion. This smell like kickbacks no matter how you see it.
Saab Global Eye is probably the most advanced AWACS out there but still it was priced at 238 million a pop for UAE. Last time India bought it for 350 million.
 
proudindian20

proudindian20

FULL MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
403
-22
234
Country
Canada
Location
India
Amavous said:
All these arms vendors should be thankful to China for bringing out Indian establishment's insecurities out in the open. Every arms vendor in the world will milk this "Indian Cow"

Even if Pakistan tries a little harder, POF can get an ammunition order from India.
Click to expand...
We are always thankful to China and Pakistan to take fights with us and in turn help us in reducing our technology gaps and develop our private industry. Without you guys, we would have never reached the level we are at right now.

Keep it coming! :enjoy:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CONNAN 6 Apache Helicopter Deal For Indian Army Cleared By Indian Govt Indian Defence Forum 3
D Govt may clear purchase of two more AWACS for around $800 million Central & South Asia 0
Homo Sapiens Govt clears 500 acres of more land for Japan at Araihazar economic zone Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
The Ronin Govt clears 500 acres of more land for Japan at Araihazar economic zone Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
anant_s Govt clears Navy's Rs 21,738-crore project to acquire 111 armed light helicopters Indian Defence Forum 9
anant_s War won’t give China any clear gain, only cause casualties, assesses govt Indian Defence Forum 65
T $59bn worth of Defence procurement cleared by Modi Govt. in 3 years Indian Defence Forum 1
I Govt 'clears' compensation for Burhan's brother killed by army Central & South Asia 4
ranjeet The Bihar riddle: Modi govt clears loco projects but CM Nitish has no time for GE, Alstom chiefs Central & South Asia 44
samlove Indian Govt clears $400-mil project for India's first stealth UCAV, AURA Indian Defence Forum 87

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top