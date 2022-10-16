What's new

Govt to be '10 times stricter' on PTI's latest long march: Sana

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,565
20
27,006
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
No one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs, says interior minister
1665942799116.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the government would be "10 times stricter" as compared to the policy adopted by the administration during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march to Islamabad in May as no one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs.

The statement comes a day after former prime minister Imran Khan, during an interview, announced that his much-hyped long march to the capital would take place in October.

"If change is brought via a democratic process, we have no problems with it but we will not allow any long march under any circumstances," Rana Sanaullah said after casting his vote during the by-polls being held today.

Read more: Rs410 million approved to deal with PTI march

The PML-N leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has all the power and all agencies must implement its orders. He urged the voters to come out and vote, adding that the polling was underway in a transparent and peaceful manner. "All agencies including Rangers and police have done a good job whereas the counting of votes will be completed as per the procedure," he added.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide for himself about returning to the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved a three-month extension in the deployment of Rangers in the federal capital.

According to sources, the federal cabinet approved the extension in the deployment of Rangers in Islamabad after the federal capital’s chief commissioner requested for an extension.

Also read: Never seen a liar like Imran: PM

The federal capital has braced for a law and order situation in wake of the expected long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Former prime minister Imran Khan has been on a campaign against the coalition government since his ouster from office. He has threatened to march on the federal capital against the coalition government.

The Islamabad Capital Police have gathered more than 1,100 containers, with hundreds delivered to the federal capital, in an effort to prevent PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ to the federal capital.

According to sources, the capital will be completely sealed for a week following PTI chief Imran Khan's announcement of a confirmed date for the march. Schools and colleges will be shut down for this duration and all exams will be postponed.
tribune.com.pk

Govt to be '10 times stricter' on PTI's latest long march: Sana | The Express Tribune

No one can be allowed to bring a new government through mobs, says interior minister
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah
2
Replies
19
Views
322
maverick1977
maverick1977
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Federal cabinet okays Rs410m budget to deal with Imran Khan’s march
Replies
0
Views
52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sanaullah hints at imposing governor’s rule in provinces supporting PTI march
2
Replies
22
Views
468
VCheng
VCheng
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ruling coalition decides to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
96
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fending off PTI marchers, Islamabad admin to turn capital into container city
2
Replies
18
Views
249
Fasbre2
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom